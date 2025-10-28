VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 28: The organizing authority of the Aircraft Maintenance Engineering Common Entrance Examination (AME CEE) proudly announces that registration for AME CEE 2026 is now open. Students from all across India aspiring to build successful careers in aviation, aerospace, and allied fields can apply online at the official website https://www.amecee.in.

The AME CEE is a prestigious exam connecting candidates to top institutes with programs approved by DGCA, EASA, AICTE, and UGC. It offers exclusive scholarship opportunities and industry-aligned career guidance.

Courses Covered Under AME CEE 2026

AME CEE 2026 facilitates admission and scholarships into a wide spectrum of aviation and aerospace programs categorized as follows:

License Programs:

* Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (DGCA approved)

* Commercial Pilot License (CPL - DGCA approved)

* Aircraft Maintenance Engineering EASA License

Engineering Programs:

* Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AICTE approved)

* Aeronautical Engineering (AICTE approved)

* Aerospace Engineering (AICTE approved)

Graduation Programs:

* Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Aviation (UGC approved)

* Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (UGC approved)

Certificate Programs:

* Cabin Crew (Skill India certified)

* Airport Management (Skill India certified)

* Airport Ground Staff (Skill India certified)

These comprehensive programs equip students with industry-relevant knowledge and practical skills for successful careers in aviation and aerospace sectors.

Important Dates for AME CEE 2026

The AME CEE 2026 Application Form will be released on 1st September 2025. Interested candidates can apply online through the official link:Apply Now: https://www.amecee.in/apply-now

The last date to submit the application is 31st March 2026. Candidates are advised to complete their registration well before the deadline.Application Details: https://www.amecee.in/apply-now

The Admit Cards for the examination will be available for download in the first week of May 2026.

Download Admit Card: https://www.amecee.in/student/login

The AME CEE 2026 Examination is scheduled to be held in the second week of May 2026.

Exam Details: https://www.amecee.in/aircraft-maintenance-engineering-common-entrance-examination-amecee-exam

The Result Declaration will take place in the third week of May 2026.

Check Results: https://www.amecee.in/

Finally, the Admission Counselling Process will begin in the last week of May 2026. Detailed information about the counselling rounds, seat allotments, and document verification will be available at:Counselling Process: https://www.amecee.in/

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must be between 16 to 28 years of age and are allowed a maximum of three attempts. Eligibility varies per program:

* License Program: 12th (PCM) or 3-year engineering diploma

* Engineering Program: 12th (PCM/PCB) or 3-year engineering diploma

* B.Sc in AME: 12th with Mathematics or 3-year diploma

* Certificate Programs: 12th or appearing students eligible

How to Apply

Applicants should:

1) Visit https://www.amecee.in/apply-now

2) Complete the online application and upload a recent photograph

3) Pay the registration fee online

4) Retain the confirmation email and registration number for future reference

Exam Fee

* ₹1200 for Male (General/OBC) candidates

* ₹1000 for Female, SC/ST, Defence/Navy, and Freedom Fighter category candidates

For detailed fee information, please visit https://www.amecee.in/aircraft-maintenance-engineering-common-entrance-examination-amecee-exam.

Scholarship Structure

Based on All India Rank, scholarships on tuition fees range from 10% for all qualified candidates to 100% for toppers and top rank holders, encouraging merit-based admissions.

About AME CEE

AME CEE is the national gateway for aspiring aviation professionals seeking admission in DGCA, EASA, AICTE, and UGC-approved aviation and aerospace programs. It provides a single platform for admission and financial support across India's leading institutes.

Learn more at https://www.amecee.in.

Media Contact:AME CEE Admissions OfficeEmail: info@amecee.inWebsite: https://www.amecee.in

