New Delhi [India], April 8: The AMIEE Association, in collaboration with the CMAOI Association, is set to host the International Conference on "AI, ML, and Emerging Technologies: Transforming Industries and Society" from April 11 to 13, 2025. This virtual event aims to unite researchers, academicians, industry experts, and students worldwide to exchange ideas and present cutting-edge research on the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and related technologies across various domains.

Esteemed Dignitaries and Speakers Include:

* Patron: Col. Dr. Prof. Rakesh Sharma, Advisor - Military Affairs; Former Vice-Chancellor - IEC University; Rector - Acharya University, Uzbekistan; Founder Director General - Baddi University & Graphic Era University; Advisor - Government of Jharkhand.

* Keynote Speaker: Dr. Nitu Ghosh, Director, School of Management Studies, REVA University, Bangalore, Karnataka, India.

* Convenor: Dr. T C Manjunath, Dean Research (R&D), Professor, Department of Computer Science Engineering, Rajarajeswari College of Engineering, Bangalore, Karnataka.

* Conference Director: Prof. (Dr) Ipseeta Nanda, Professor, School of Engineering, IILM University, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India.

* Program Chair: Mr. Amit Singh, Lead Architect, Cisco Systems; MS (Computer Networks), North Carolina State University, USA

* Organizing Secretary: Dr. Aamir Junaid Ahmad, Secretary, AMIEE Association, Connaught Place, New Delhi, India.

Conference Themes Include:

* AI in Industry 4.0 and Smart Manufacturing

* Robotics & Automation

* Predictive Analytics & Business Intelligence

* AI in Digital Marketing and Consumer Behavior

* Financial Services and Risk Management

* Healthcare, Drug Discovery & Diagnostics

* Smart Cities & Climate Solutions

* Generative AI and Creative Content

* Ethical AI, Explainability, and Responsible Innovation

* The Future of Work & Human-AI Collaboration

Important Dates:

* Abstract Submission Deadline: April 8, 2025

* Full Paper Submission Deadline: April 10, 2025

All accepted papers will be published in the Conference Proceedings with an ISBN, ensuring wide academic visibility. Selected high-quality papers will be recommended for publication in reputed Scopus, Web of Science, and UGC CARE-listed journals, subject to editorial and peer review. Authors also have an opportunity to submit their work to the Association's flagship journal - Journal of Research and Innovation in Technology, Commerce and Management (JRITCM), accessible at https://jritm.org.

The AMIEE (Association for Management, Innovation, Education, and Entrepreneurship) https://amiee.in is a registered professional body committed to the development of research culture, innovation, entrepreneurship, and academic collaboration. The CMAOI (Commerce, Management and Applied Oriented Innovations) Association https://cmaoi.org is a globally connected community of scholars and professionals working towards bridging the gap between academic research and industrial applications.

The conference promises to be a landmark event offering immense academic and professional value. Researchers, faculty, industry practitioners, and students are encouraged to participate and engage with the global AI and technology community.

For registrations and abstract submissions, please visit:

* Abstract Submission: https://forms.gle/kWiu7gmg9hjW6Eey8

* Full Paper Submission: https://forms.gle/U35wjcNcAWJde9tc7

* Registration Form: https://forms.gle/KEMzWF7dF2n7hiEWA

For further information:

* Website: www.amiee.in | www.cmaoi.org | www.jritm.org

* Phone: +91-9939802016

* Email: support@amiee.in

