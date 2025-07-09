Business News | An Ode to Indus: Chef Nishant Choubey Launches 'Stay with Indus' at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 9: In a unique confluence of tradition, innovation, and storytelling with Celebrity Chef Nishant Choubey, in collaboration with Dram & Supper Club, and UNOX, presented An Ode to Indus: Conversation & Culinary -- a two-day immersive celebration on 4th and 5th July 2025 at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, which honored the evolving legacy of Indian cuisine through conversation and curated experiences.

The event marked the official launch of Chef Nishant's latest culinary book, Stay with Indus, a tribute to the culinary heritage of the Indus region, thoughtfully brought to life across two days through a media-led pre-tasting experience managed by Sober Society and a one-night, members-only 7-course dinner in collaboration with Dram & Supper Club at Ministry of Kebabs.

The event brought together Kolkata's media, influencers, and hospitality voices for an exclusive experience on the 4th of July. This event featured the launch of the book "Stay with Indus" and a high-impact panel discussion titled "From Memory to Modernity: Reimagining Indian Culinary Heritage for the Evolving Diner."

"Stay with Indus is a reflection of the food philosophies that have shaped our subcontinent for centuries. This event was a deeply personal celebration for me, merging the stories of our culinary heritage with innovative techniques and flavors. It was about bringing people together to not only savor the taste of the Indus region but also connect with the rich narratives that defined our identity. I believed that food had the power to transport us through time and bridge generations, and I was honored to share this journey with everyone gathered here." -- Chef Nishant Choubey, Author & Celebrity Chef,

The dialogue delved into how Indian cuisine rooted in memory is being transformed to suit modern palates through the use of technique, technology, and storytelling. Panelists included Chef Nishant Choubey, the culinary curator and author; Chef Shaun Kenworthy, a global cuisine specialist and the moderator of the panel; Chef Nikhil Rastogi from UNOX, who advocates for food technology; and Rajneesh Kumar, General Manager, Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences, a thought leader in the hospitality industry along with Prashant Jalan, Founder Member, Dram and Supper Club. The conversation took on a lively dynamic as the audience participated in an engaging open-format Q&A session, adding depth and excitement to the discussion.

"At Novotel Kolkata, we take pride in curating experiences that go beyond hospitality -- experiences that celebrate culture, conversation, and culinary craftsmanship. 'An Ode to Indus' is a heartfelt tribute to our shared heritage, brought alive through the creativity of Chef Nishant Choubey. We are honoured to host this confluence of flavours, stories, and traditions at the Ministry of Kebabs in Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences."--Rajneesh Kumar, General Manager, Novotel Kolkata Hotel Residences

"Innovation in food doesn't only come from the plate; it comes from the tools, the people, and the ideas behind it. UNOX is proud to support a project that honours tradition while embracing technology." -- Chef Nikhil Rastogi, UNOX

The panel discussion concluded with a pre-tasting hi-tea experience, where attendees had a preview of select dishes bringing the book's narrative to flavour for the first time.

The second evening on the 5th of July, transformed into an intimate and elevated dining affair -- a 7-course experiential dinner curated and executed by Celebrity Chef Nishant Choubey in collaboration with Kolkata's popular Dram & Supper Club members. Each course was drawn directly from the latest book, Stay with Indus, and reflected the stories, ingredients, and regional nuances of the Indus region, presented with refined technique and immersive storytelling.