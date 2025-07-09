Mumbai, July 9: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event started today at 7:30 PM IST and introduced various new Galaxy Z series smartphones. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z FE 7 smartphones. The South Korean tech giant has taken a notable leap from its previous Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 smartphones. The company also added several AI-powered features into the foldable smartphones.

Samsung's new Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones come with more durability and efficient battery offering longer usage. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with 200MP camera. Samsung said its Fold 7 was the thinnest smartphone yet. Samsung confirmed that the Fold will launch with One UI 8 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price, Specifications and Features

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor mated 12GB RAM and 256GB and 512GB internal storage. The higher variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is also available. Galaxy Z Fold 7 packs a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired charging with 3A USB-C cable charging. It also supports wireless charging 2.0 and Wireless PowerShare. Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 7 has IP48 rating for water and dust protection.

The foldable smartphone has 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x cover display with 120Hz refresh rate and 8-inch main QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x display with the same refresh rate. When folded, it has 8.9mm thickness and when unfolded, it has 4.2mm thickness. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 comes with 10MP cover camera, 10MP front camera, 200MP wide-angle camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and 10MP telephoto camera. The setup allows to shoot up to 8K videos at 60 fps. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 weighs 215 grams. It has Bluetooth 5.4 version, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi 7, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, etc.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Price in India, Pre-Order and Sale Date

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 price in India starts at GBP 1799 (around INR 2,09,500). It will be available in Blue Shadow, Silver Shadow, Jetblack and Mint colours. India price will be revealed soon.

