ATK

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 4: The Analytics Global Conference 2024, powered by NSHM Knowledge Campus Kolkata, was a resounding success, bringing together industry experts, academics, and students to exchange ideas and shape the future of analytics in India.

Also Read | ‘Swiggy Customer Service Scam’: Elderly Man Loses Rs 3 Lakh to Online Fraud (Watch Video).

The collaboration with the Analytics Society of India (ASI) resulted in the establishment of the Kolkata Chapter, providing guided analytics learning, webinars, masterclasses, workshops, and certification for students and professionals. The ASI Kolkata Chapter, created by NSHM Institute of Computing and Analytics (NICA), hosted the 2nd Analytics Global Conference (AGC) 2024 on March 6th and 7th, facilitating industry-academia collaboration for learning, research, and application of analytics. The event was held at the Biswa Bangla Convention Center, Kolkata.

The event was inaugurated by esteemed speakers including Swami Ishteshananda (Sandipan Maharaj), Headmaster, Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur, Prof. Indranil Bose from IIM Ahmedabad, Ambarish Dasgupta, Senior Partner at Intueri Consulting LLP, Cecil Antony, Chief Mentor of NSHM Knowledge Campus, and Dr Krishnendu Sarkar, Director, NSHM Knowledge Campus. Keynote sessions were delivered by Padmasree Prof. Bimal Roy, Swami Vedatitananda, and Dr Kamal Das on topics such as Statistical Learning vs Machine Learning, the need for embracing technological change, and the significance of country-specific research for societal advancement.

Also Read | CUET PG 2024 Answer Key Release: NTA Is Set To Release Answer Keys, Question Papers, Responses Today at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in, Know How To Check.

At the AGC conference, students learned from experts in various organizations like ISI, IIFT, TCG Centres for Research and Education in Science and Technology, ISRO, and many more and engaged in discussions on relevant topics including Sustainable Urban Development, Disaster Management with AI, Security Dilemma with Large Scale AI, Space Data Analytics, Quantum and 5G for AI, and Generative AI.

Over 28+ research papers were presented by scholars, with selected papers set to be published in Communications in Computer and Information Science (CCIS) by Springer indexed in SCOPUS, Scimango DBLP, and JST, among others.

"We wanted to create a forum for exchanging ideas on analytics and help shape its future in India," said Dr Suparna Dhar Professor & In-Charge NSHM Institute of Computing and Analytics (NICA). "NSHM offers a modern educational experience that provides students with a global analytical outlook, exposing them to cutting-edge research and emerging trends in the field of computer science and information technology."

The Institute has advanced infrastructure and customized academic support to meet evolving needs, with collaborations with AWS, NASSCOM Future Skills Prime, and Lincoln University Malaysia. NSHM Institute of Computing and Analytics offers a wide range of graduate and undergraduate programs in computer application, artificial intelligence, and data science to cater to diverse student interests. It provides students with exposure to a wide range of digital technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cyber Security, Data Warehousing and Mining, E-commerce, and more. The expert faculty guides and mentors students for a successful career path.

Cecil Antony, Chief Mentor at NSHM Knowledge Campus, emphasizes the importance of experiential learning in the field. He says, "The institute's innovative teaching methods and practical knowledge ensure that our students are well-prepared for the demands of the corporate world and can effectively apply their skills and knowledge in real-world situations."

To learn more about the institute and the other programmes click https://www.nshm.com/.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)