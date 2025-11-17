NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 17: Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur celebrates its first anniversary after a landmark year defined by sustainability, cultural engagement, and steady growth. The debut of Anantara in India has set a new benchmark for responsible luxury, blending Thai-inspired elegance with the heritage of Rajasthan to create one of Jaipur's most distinctive new addresses.

Also Read | 'I Am 41-Year-Old Married Non-Pregnant Woman': Sayantani Ghosh Slams Pregnancy Rumours (See Post).

A major sustainability milestone this year was the commissioning of a 1.25 MW off-site solar PV plant in Bikaner. Through a Wheeling & Banking model, the plant now supplies the hotel with renewable energy. Additional green initiatives include a No Bin Day programme, batch cooking to reduce food waste, exclusive use of cage-free eggs and responsible seafood, 24-hour composting, real-time energy optimisation via a Building Management System, and regular energy audits. The hotel's zero-discharge sewage treatment plant, water-efficient metering, and digital transformation across departments further reinforce its commitment to resource-conscious operations.

Deepening cultural engagement, the property has supported local artisans, performers, and craftspeople, offering workshops and marketplace opportunities for puppet artists, potters, lakh-chudi makers, and henna specialists. Collaborations with village schools on hygiene awareness and career counselling continue to strengthen community bonds.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 18 November 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

"Bringing the Anantara experience to India was a thrilling challenge," says Vimal Verma, General Manager. "Our vision was to create a destination rooted in Rajasthani heritage and global in spirit, and its reception in the first year has been immensely rewarding."

Over the past year, the hotel has hosted major events, including the Great Indian Travel Bazaar inaugural dinner, the Rajasthan Royals, and global corporates -- solidifying its position as a premier venue for luxury gatherings.

As one of Jaipur's emerging dining destinations, the hotel's signature venues - Amrit Mahal, Rajputana Chowk, and the Amber Fort-inspired Sheesh Mahal - continue to garner attention. Entering its second year, the hotel will debut new immersive dining journeys and a flagship global cuisine restaurant under its Designer Dining expansion. The Anantara Spa has also enhanced its wellness offerings with advanced facials and restorative therapies, reinforcing the hotel's commitment to excellence across every touchpoint. This commitment extends behind the scenes as well, reflected in an impressive Employee Satisfaction score of 97%.

Under its "Artisans as Ambassadors" initiative, the hotel is gearing up for a new series of workshops and artist-led experiences that celebrate Jaipur's living traditions and craftsmanship. Guests will be invited to immerse themselves in creative sessions such as a Bagru Block Printing walk-through, Thread by Thread: A Carpet Weaving Tour, a Blue Pottery Experience, and a Miniature Painting Workshop - each designed to deepen cultural appreciation and connect visitors with the city's artistic soul.

To mark the anniversary, guests booking from 15 November-31 December 2025 for stays between 1 January-31 March 2026 will receive INR 5,000 hotel credit, with Minor DISCOVERY members enjoying up to 10% additional savings.

As Anantara's debut property in India, Anantara Jewel Bagh Jaipur reflects Minor Hotels' global sustainability vision - celebrating community, culture, and conscious luxury in every detail.

One Year Anniversary Offer: www.anantara.com/en/jewel-bagh-jaipur/offers/1st-anniversary-offer

Minor Hotels is a global leader in the hospitality industry with over 640* hotels, resorts and branded residences across 59 countries. The group crafts innovative and insightful experiences through its hotel brands including Anantara, Elewana Collection, The Wolseley Hotels, Tivoli, Minor Reserve Collection, NH Collection, nhow, Avani, Colbert Collection, NH, Oaks, and iStay, as well as a diverse portfolio of restaurants and bars, travel experiences, and spa and wellness brands. With over four decades of expertise, Minor Hotels builds stronger brands, fosters lasting partnerships, and drives business success by always focusing on what matters most to our guests, team members and partners.

Minor Hotels is a proud member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) and recognises its guests through one unified loyalty programme, Minor DISCOVERY, part of GHA DISCOVERY.

Discover our world at minorhotels.com and connect with Minor Hotels on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

*Property count includes operating properties as well as committed developments through ownership, joint ventures, signed leases and management agreements.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)