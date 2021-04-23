Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Taking its Fintech First ambitions a notch higher, FinTech brokerage firm Angel Broking has appointed Silicon Valley veteran Narayan Gangadhar as its new CEO.

Narayan has more than two decades of global experience leading technology businesses at top tiers Silicon Valley companies, such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Uber. He brings a lot of operating experience leading highly disruptive businesses by driving innovation in product, technology, capability building and processes automation.

Narayan was Head of Technology at Uber in San Francisco where he led the company's core infrastructure, machine learning, data platform and data science teams of over 650 plus employees across the globe. During his tenure, Uber scaled to over 400 plus cities globally completing over 14mn+ trips daily.

At Google, he was based out of Silicon Valley Offices where he led large product and engineering teams to launch the first set of Google's cloud infrastructure services, such as Google Compute Engine, Google Cloud SQL, Google Container Engines. He also led large teams responsible for developing the overall application infrastructure which power productivity apps like Google Drive, Google Docs, etc.

Prior to Google, Narayan was the General Manager and Director at Amazon Web Services where he developed Amazon's Cloud Database business. He was most recently the Founder & CEO of a robotics startup in San Francisco that develops automated urban mobility solutions. He's also served on the board of technology companies such Madison Logic, Digital Asset and advises many early-stage startups looking to advance their teams and platforms, positioning them for success.

"The Indian market is at an interesting juncture as more people make technology a part of their daily lifestyles. As a CEO, my entire focus will be on unlocking superior efficiency for all stakeholders. The overarching objective is to make the product more accessible in the mass market. I am grateful to the Board of Directors for granting me this opportunity and look forward to generating the desired synergies with everyone at Angel Broking and beyond," said Narayan Gangadhar, CEO, Angel Broking, on his appointment.

"Narayan is the right person to lead Angel Broking along its journey as a leader in this industry. He is a well-rounded engineer with great leadership qualities and will add significant value to our existing digital assets. Plus, he will help us realize our aspirations to become a preferred Fintech company in India. With Narayan leading the team, I am sure we will scale new heights in making international standard apps, offering world-class customer experience, and taking best-in-class AI/ML journeys for new and existing customers to understand investing and trading well," said Dinesh Thakkar, CMD, Angel Broking, speaking on the development.

