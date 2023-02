Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI/PNN): Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, which is committed to the uplifting of people and is working with different sections of society, has associated with the much-awaited and prestigious Iconic Gold Awards 2023, the annual award show that honours the best performers in the Indian film & TV industry.

Twitter Link: https://twitter.com/IconicGoldAward

Also Read | Delhi | Cyber Police Station of Outer District Delhi Police Has Arrested Three Cyber … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Established in 1969, Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust is the philanthropic arm of Kamala Group of Companies, a pioneer in textile and real estate businesses. It was founded by the Group's Managing Director, Nidarshana Gowani.

Official Account: https://instagram.com/nidarshana_gowani

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Trolls Aamir Khan As ‘Bechara’ After He Calls Her ‘Strong and Versatile’ (View Post).

"We are delighted to welcome Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust to the Iconic Gold Awards. The Trust has uplifted lakhs of people with its work in the field of education, healthcare, women empowerment, livelihood generation, the welfare of senior citizens, and poverty eradication. It is truly our privilege that Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust is associating with the Iconic Gold Award 2023," said Piyush Jaiiswaal, CEO of the Iconic Gold Awards.

"In an era of so many awards in show business, it is commendable that Iconic Gold Awards has carved out a niche for itself by not only honouring excellence in cinematic experiences and artistic merit but also ensuring recognition for rising stars. We continually thrive on building partnerships and associations with platforms and initiatives that remain true to their idea and core vision. We are elated to be becoming a part of the upcoming awards," said Nidarshana Gowani, who is also the founder and trustee of AGG Trust.

Iconic Gold Awards felicitates and best and the most deserving performances in films, TV, and OTT domains. It is held annually, and the winners are selected on the basis of public votes and an expert jury. The awards that recognise the best performances in the world of art & entertainment are conferred on those who have excelled in art & culture, film, acting, singing, direction, entertainment and more.

YouTube Link: https://youtube.com/@iconicgoldawards

The Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust is a tax-exempt private foundation that is structured as a charitable trust. It was founded on the simple premise that people everywhere, regardless of identity or circumstances, should have the chance to live a healthy and productive life. It works on the strategic frameworks of diversity, equality and inclusion with multiple initiatives in education, improving healthcare, alleviating poverty, etc.

For more information on Iconic Gold Awards 2023, visit: https://instagram.com/iconicgoldaward

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)