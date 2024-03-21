NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 21: Berrylush, a distinguished online fashion retailer specialising in direct-to-consumer western wear, proudly announces that its visionary Co-founder, Anusha Chandrashekar, has been recognized with the 'Most Enterprising Woman Entrepreneur 2024' award at the Shakti International Women Entrepreneurs Summit. This honour serves as a testament to Anusha's outstanding contributions to the fashion industry and her unwavering commitment to empowering women through entrepreneurship.

The Shakti International Women Entrepreneurs Summit is renowned for recognising the contributions of dynamic women leaders across different sectors. Anusha's recognition at this summit reflects the positive impact Berrylush has had on the fashion industry and its role in fostering entrepreneurship among women.

Berrylush, established in 2015 as a small online fashion house, has rapidly emerged as a leading name in the world of affordable, high-quality western wear for women. The brand's signature collection, featuring dresses, tops, jumpsuits, and skirts, resonates with fashion-forward individuals seeking bold and trendy options for both professional and social occasions.

Anusha Chandrashekar, Co-founder and CEO at Berrylush, expressed her gratitude for the award, stating, "I am grateful and humbled to receive the 'Most Enterprising Woman Entrepreneur 2024' aw in ard at the Shakti International Women Entrepreneurs Summit. This recognition fuels my passion to continue driving innovation and empowerment in the entrepreneurial space. A heartfelt thank you to Hon'ble Minister of MSME, Govt of India, Shri Narayan Rane and India SME Forum for this incredible honour."

Berrylush is today available on prominent platforms like Myntra and Flipkart, alongside its official website, Berrylush has reached fashion enthusiasts through diverse channels. The brand caters to those who appreciate in-person experiences with six exclusive brick-and-mortar stores, offering a unique touch in discovering the latest trends.

Berrylush has thus far operated as a bootstrap enterprise, achieving an impressive 80% CAGR since its establishment. However, in pursuit of elevating the company from an INR 100 crore to an INR 500 crore enterprise within the next four years, the company is actively seeking investment opportunities. Berrylush is keen to engage with strategic investors who can contribute to their accelerated growth trajectory, facilitate new geographical expansions, and bolster their brand presence in the market.

Synonymous with ethical business practices, Berrylush provides fair employment to 500+ families, extending its commitment to social responsibility beyond fashion. Led by Anusha, Berrylush is a culmination of strategic leadership and a profound passion for fashion. Anusha's journey began with an engineering foundation, gaining valuable experience at TCS and Deloitte, and gaining expertise with an MBA from the prestigious IIM Raipur.

Driven by a vision to make a mark in the fashion industry, Anusha Co-founded Berrylush, where she leads with dedication and innovation, steering the brand towards success. Her diverse background gives her a unique perspective, to navigate challenges and seize opportunities.

To learn more about Berrylush, visit www.berrylush.com.

