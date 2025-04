Business News | AP CM Chandra Babu Naidu Unveiled Sharani's 'Mindset Shift' Book

VMPL

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 30: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and cine actor Konidela Chiranjeevi recently launched 'Mindset Shift', a book written by Sharani Ponguru, daughter of Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that a positive mindset and strong determination is essential for success in life, suggesting that one should utilize the right opportunity at the right time and work hard sincerely to reach the goal.

Also Read | Labour Day 2025 Greetings: Wishes, Images and Messages To Share on International Workers' Day.

The first copy of the book was presented to Chiranjeevi during the event.

Responding to questions posed by the author, Naidu expressed admiration for the accomplishments of Minister Narayana's daughters. "I've seen them as children. It is impressive how Sharani and her sister Sindhura have evolved into strong leaders managing Narayana Educational Institutions," he said.

Also Read | Sunny Deol Celebrates 32 Years of ‘Damini’, Expresses Gratitude for Being Part of a Story That Stood for Justice (Watch Video).

He lauded the mindset instilled by the institution, which he described as its brand. "What I've been practicing for 47 years, you are doing at a young age. Even an average student transforms into a talented one through the right mindset. Narayana never rests until success is achieved," Naidu observed, congratulating Sharani for penning a book with a message that "mindset change can achieve anything."

Ms.Sharani Ponguru , a visionary leader, The Director of Narayana group. She is also A Certified Master Hypnosis Practitioner, trained in strategic intervention coaching by Tony Robbins methodologies, certified ICF coach, and NLP certifier.

Mindset Shift is not just another book--it is a transformational blueprint that will rewire the way we think, act, and achieve success. The book is designed to help individuals break through their mental barriers and unlock their highest potential. Mindset Shift is creating a buzz in the market and the author is planning to launch the book globally.

Shreyas Media, India's No.1 Movie Events & Promotional Company successfully organized the book launch event.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)