India Soon Coming On The Front Foot Of Manufacturing Semi-Conductor Chips.

Though India has mastered in chip designing and in conveying specialized administrations around microchip design, but it still requires effective fabrication facilities, which require colossal speculations. While India has best in class R&D fixates focusing in on chip design, it's anything but a scanty number of fabless new businesses and organizations. But this was till now, as India's dream of becoming a major leading player in the manufacturing department of semi-conductor chips is now going to come true! With Apeiron Techno Ventures determination, effort and help of world leading semi-conductor manufacturing companies and Indian great minds!

What Were The Roadblocks?

The Technical Experts say that Indian firms need to put in some more investment in chip fabrication plants than they have so far in mobile phone manufacturing. As a result, these firms may also encounter with the need of more than a simple cash incentive. For instance, India's offer of zero customs duty on such components as well as in machinery in the past was not able to impress the firms much.

Experts also highlighted the gaps in infrastructure, particularly with respect to uninterrupted availability of perpetual power supply and clean water, and a big skill-gap in terms of trained workers, all of which in the recent past needed to be fixed.

Apeiron Techno Ventures In Conversation With Applied Materials, Inc.

Apeiron Techno Ventures is in continuous talk with Applied Materials, Inc. the global leader in materials engineering solutions for the semiconductor, for getting the plant and machinery to manufacture semi-conductors and chips in India.

The Internet of Things, Big Data and artificial intelligence (AI) demands drastic advancement in the semi-conductor chip power efficiency, performance, area, cost, and market time (PPACt). This particular challenge is the actual driving force behind our Indian industry's new vision towards its fabrication; to meet these demands, Apeiron Techno Ventures is striving hard to make the entire industry collaborate in a new way.

The Help From Great Indian Minds

The visionary Director of Apeiron Techno Ventures, Anant Raj Verma is also in constant touch with the great minds of our country in leading technological institutions like- The Professors at The IIT Kanpur, who will help in carrying out the technological part of building it and realizing the prolonged Indian dream. The department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Kanpur has a unit of Semiconductor Device Fabrication Laboratory which is continuously engaged in the rigorous research and technology advancement of silicon and organic based materials as well as devices.

The fabrication and personation of transistors, diodes, photo-diode, solar cells, OLEDs, TFTs and alike devices can be easily carried out in the Lab. The basic materials required for the development are also developed. This capability will effectively help India in achieving the goal of becoming a leader in Semi-Conductor Chip Fabrication.

Revival & Relocation Of Closed Plants

Apeiron Techno Ventures is also striving to revive the closed plants of Oregon-USA, Abu Dhabi-UAE & Chengdu-China, to take them over and set them up in India. This strategy of reviving the pre-existed, now closed fabrication plants will help India in many ways. It will reduce the cost of initial plant start-up and expertise; will encourage the development process with available experience of the industry's ins and outs and much more.

The Benefits India Can Reap

Setting up such a high value manufacturing of semi-conductors and chips fabrications will tremendously transform India's overall electronic industry. Chips are one of the most integral part of almost all electronic items, so making them In India will massively escalate the country's net value addition to the overall electronics manufacturing operation.

This year's schemes of production linked incentive (PLI) will also help in driving its manufacturing, which will also increase the value addition to 35-40% by 2025. In addition, semiconductor manufacturing also possesses some strategic advantages, as countries don't directly want to depend on their imports for crucial infrastructure like defence and power.

The fabrication would effectively promote the manufacturing of indigenously designed chips and will also help India in reducing the dependence on other nations as well as on imports. It will also help in lowering the existing IT components cost for the Indian IT hardware manufacturers.

