New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Appinventiv, a leading digital transformation company has yet again clocked in a successful financial year.

The firm has accounted for a total revenue of INR 150 crores in FY 21-22 vis-a-vis FY20-21 when their revenue stood at INR 45 crores.

Appinventiv has been augmenting a strong industrial hold in empowering, reshaping & transforming businesses in India, at present the company holds a strong workforce of 900 employees (in India), along with its global presence in the USA, Middle East, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand as a leading digital transformation firm that has served more than 3000+ clients including Fortune 500 companies.

With a spirit of reinvention & accelerating digital transformation, Appinventiv has grown its competence in the last seven years & helped businesses expand into the mobile segment. The firm bagged multiple projects with the Indian & Qatar governments and has also worked with 1000+ global brands like Oracle, NASA, KPMG, IKEA, Vodafone, Dominos, ABP Live, Asian Bank, and Pizza Hut. Appinventiv has aided 75% of its partners from the startup division to raise over $700M investment.

Appinventiv's next-gen technology and industry-leading expertise has enabled diverse businesses with scalable digital solutions that helped them transform their customer experience. For instance, the firm has developed reliable solutions for transformational patient care and medical support and at the same time helped leading healthcare organizations to digitize and expand their digital footprint.

In its relentless pursuit- to craft innovative solutions and deliver unparalleled results, Appinventiv has helped leading consumer brands like Dominos, Pizza Hut, KFC expand their mobile presence & enhance their consumer engagement through a robust and visually appealing food delivery mobile app. Additionally, the firm also developed an app for the Asian Bank app to make cryptocurrency transactions mainstream for consumers.

Talking about a successful year Saurabh Singh, Director, Appinventiv said, "We are thrilled to have exceeded our goal of 100 Crores & recording a 100% growth in our revenue for the previous fiscal year; we were affirmative that our strategies will lead us to significant growth. The pandemic made businesses realize that digitalization is an accepted global phenomenon and not a choice anymore. Last year, through our innovative solutions we enabled multiple companies across varied sectors to transform into fully-digital business models. We also expanded our operations in three new cities Dehradun, Chandigarh, and Lucknow."

"We are already gearing up for the upcoming financial year & the team is determined to create some of the most immersive products using new-generation technologies. We will be focusing on technologies like Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Edge & Quantum Computing, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, Blockchain and Cyber Security. Additionally, our in-house innovation lab along with our R&D team will be analyzing & decoding the next new-gen technologies like gesture mechanism, neural network connections, IoT, and decentralization. We also plan on adding 2000 proficient & diverse talent to our existing skilled workforce," he added.

With its preceding contingency plan, new policies & its fiscal readiness, Appinventiv plans on acquiring and investing in new age technology companies that are paving their way towards disruption with their innovations.

