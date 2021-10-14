New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences, a premier institute, invites applications from aspiring undergraduates and sports enthusiasts for its MBA in Sports Management program. Affiliated under the Symbiosis International University, Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences is one of the leading sports colleges in India and is the only institute to have collaborated with various well-known sports organizations such as Female Cricket, Blue Ramp, Lakshya Supporting Sports, and various others to bring its students the fortune of practical learning along with industry-exposure and experience.

A unique combination of business skills and sports, the MBA in Sports Management offers students the option of three specializations -- Event Management in Sports, Technology in Sports, and Sports Marketing. The two-year full-time program inculcates methodologies for relevant competencies required to excel in the sports industry. Each course covers all the verticals of Strategic Sports Event Management, Sports Analytics, Sports Marketing, Sports Governance, Managing Sports Facility, Sports Sciences, Legal Aspects in Sports, Media Management, Project Management, Human Resource Management, Sports Economics, and many more.

Also Read | Nirmala Sitharaman Attends 4th G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Washington.

With an aim to provide holistic and all-round education, the institute prepares the students in other areas such as operations, finance, human resource, research, and analytics to name a few. Furthermore, an integrated approach is taken with the students through constant interactions with practitioners from the sports industry, series of guest lectures and workshops by industry experts, hands-on projects and assignments, and a student-centric syllabus.

Symbiosis School of Sports Sciences constantly strives to provide the perfect blend of theoretical and practical learning experiences to its students. Utilizing scholastic skills along with the in-depth application of concepts, students can participate in group discussions, analyze case studies, stay updated on the latest developments and trends in the industry, work on presentations and become proficient in data analysis.

Also Read | Bengaluru FC Takes a Jibe at Sunil Chhetri Haters After Indian Captain Shattered Pele's Record.

In this context, Dr. Nayana Nimkar, Director of SSSS Pune said, "Our curriculum seeks to transform, prepare and empower our students for the sports industry. The four corners for our future development are developing a world-class sports educational hub and teaching ecosystem, leveraging technology, creating a global perspective, and infusing an entrepreneurial mindset amongst our students."

Aspiring candidates require a graduate degree from any recognized university/institution of national importance with a minimum of 50% marks or an equivalent grade (45% or equivalent grade for Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes). Students who are eligible to take admission are tested through SNAP (Symbiosis National Aptitude Paper), a national-level MBA entrance exam. It is conducted every year for students willing to take admission in any institute under Symbiosis. As per the SNAP 2021 Notification, the SNAP 2021 Exam will take place on 3 days - 19th December 2021, 8th January 2022, and 16th January 2022, out of which aspirants can appear for the SNAP Exam twice with the higher score being considered for selection. The registration for SNAP has already begun from 31st August 2021 and the last date to apply is 27th November by 3 PM, subject to any further extension.

Since its inception, SSSS Pune has been one of the top institutes across the nation with an industry-ready curriculum. The course provides the scope of all-inclusive development to its students to explore their innate potentials effectively. Not just that, its dynamic faculty, industry interface and exposure, innumerable industry-oriented seminars, and workshops help the students gain a better ground over others when it comes to placement opportunities in sports management and other fields too.

For more details, visit https://www.snaptest.org/mba-sport-management-ssss.html

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)