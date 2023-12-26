BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has partnered with leading credit card issuers to offer a range of travel credit cards, catering to the unique needs of frequent travelers. These credit cards, available through the Bajaj Markets platform, promise a delightful journey filled with exclusive benefits and rewards.

Beyond the convenience of electronic transactions, these cards provide access to airport lounges, round-the-clock concierge services, insurance benefits, and more. The standout feature of travel credit cards lies in the rewards they offer, often in the form of AirMiles. These can be redeemed for award flights, air ticket bookings, or class upgrades with partner airlines. Additionally, users may enjoy extra rewards upon card activation or annually upon paying the yearly fee.

Choosing the Right Card on Bajaj Markets:

SBI ELITE Credit Card:

* Complimentary Club Vistara Silver membership.

* Lowest foreign currency mark-up charge of 1.99% on international usage

* Up to 6 complimentary international airport lounge visits annually

IRCTC SBI RuPay Credit Card:

* Up to 1% savings on all IRCTC transactions for railway ticket bookings

* Up to 10% value back as reward points on AC1, AC2, AC3, and AC CC tickets

* Complimentary access to select railway lounges in India

One can explore these travel credit cards on the Bajaj Markets app or website, where each card is designed to enhance an individual's journey with unique benefits and privileges. Individuals can apply for the preferred travel credit card and embark on a rewarding travel experience.

