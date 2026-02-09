The panel discussion at the ARCH campus with industry leaders, Co-LIFE international delegates, and school educators

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 9: Reaffirming its position as a hub for globally aligned design education, ARCH College of Design & Business successfully concluded the five-day International Co-LIFE Pilot 2 Workshop from January 27-31, 2026, at its Jaipur campus. Conducted under the Erasmus+ programme funded by the European Union, the workshop reflected Co-LIFE's vision of Impact-Focused Entrepreneurship, embedding sustainability, social responsibility, and real-world relevance into contemporary design curricula.

Rooted in the belief that design education must move beyond aesthetics towards purpose-led, socially responsive, and globally adaptable solutions, the Co-LIFE initiative aligns academic learning with industry needs, entrepreneurship, and societal impact. ARCH's participation reinforces its long-standing commitment to delivering an internationally benchmarked curriculum that integrates design thinking, sustainability, and innovation with real-world applications.

Bringing together over 50 students, faculty members, and mentors from India, Finland, Belgium, and Denmark, the workshop became a vibrant platform for cross-cultural exchange and collaborative learning. The Co-LIFE initiative focuses on preparing design education aspirants for international careers, exposing them to diverse pedagogies, interdisciplinary perspectives, and applied learning rooted in local and global contexts.

The workshop commenced with an inauguration by Archana Surana, Founder & Director of ARCH College, who welcomed delegates from partner institutions including LAB University of Applied Sciences and Laurea University (Finland), Aarhus University (Denmark), Thomas More University of Applied Sciences (Belgium), Goa Institute of Management, Indian School of Development Management, and École Intuit Lab. International delegates also participated in India's Republic Day celebrations at the ARCH campus, marking a meaningful moment of cultural exchange alongside academic collaboration.

Participants engaged in immersive sessions led by international and Indian experts. Taina Vuorela from Laurea University introduced Design Thinking frameworks and creative problem-solving methodologies, while Archana Surana led a session on Creative Competencies of the Future, connecting global education trends with sustainability, social innovation, and Jaipur's rich craft and industry ecosystem.

Learning extended beyond classrooms through curated industry visits to Jaipur Rugs, Neerja International, Kalpana Handmade Papers, and Jaipur Bloc, offering firsthand exposure to heritage-led enterprises, ethical production models, and sustainable entrepreneurship. Cultural immersion was further enriched through visits to the Gyan Museum and Jaipur's historic sites, deepening international participants' understanding of India's artistic legacy.

The workshop concluded with student case presentations and a panel discussion on "Global Market Trends & Indian Heritage Crafts," featuring voices from academia and industry including Taina Vuorela (Laurea University), Rutvi Chaudhary (Jaipur Rugs), Leela Bordia (Neerja International), Archana Surana (ARCH College), Anna Pajari (LAB University of Applied Sciences), Maitrayee Mukerji (Indian School of Development Management), and Stephen Rufus (Gangotri). The dialogue highlighted the growing global relevance of craft, sustainability, and culturally rooted design narratives.

On the fifth day, school teachers were specially invited to attend the panel discussion, extending the workshop's impact beyond higher education. This engagement marked the beginning of a continued learning pathway, with ARCH planning to offer structured courses and workshops for school educators to strengthen their understanding of globally adaptable design education. Such initiatives reflect ARCH's long-standing commitment to capacity building for educators, a practice the institution has actively pursued for several years.

The Co-LIFE Pilot 2 Workshop underscored ARCH College's vision of integrating international collaborations, impact-focused entrepreneurship, and future-ready curricula, positioning Jaipur as a meaningful intersection of global design dialogue and local knowledge systems.

As ARCH College marks 25 years of shaping creative professionals, it continues to evolve as a space where global perspectives meet Indian craftsmanship--and education translates into impact-driven careers.

Admissions are now open for the 2026-2027 batch.

