Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 12: ARCH College of Design & Business marked an impactful presence at the 25th Global CII Design Summit & Exposition 2025, Bengaluru. The summit, themed "Design for the 4Ps: People, Planet, Purpose, Profitability," brought together global leaders, practitioners, policymakers, and educators to reimagine the role of design in building a sustainable and future-ready world.

Founder & Director Ms. Archana Surana participated as a speaker, sharing insights on sustainability, evolving design education, and India's growing influence in the global design landscape. Reflecting on India's philosophy of responsible innovation, she stated, "Sustainability is a mindset rooted in India's tradition of community, inclusivity, and shared growth. When businesses focus on impact and uplift everyone together, it becomes a way of life."

A major highlight of the summit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Cumulus Association, the world's largest global network of design and arts institutions. The MoU aims to strengthen international cooperation in design education, research College, mobility, and industry engagement. It will enable joint research College, knowledge exchange, global faculty-student mobility, and collaborative academic initiatives between design institutions and innovation ecosystems worldwide.

As Executive Board Member (2025-2028) and former Vice President of the Cumulus Association (2022-2025), Ms. Surana played a pivotal role in facilitating this partnership, reinforcing India's position in global design dialogue. The MoU was signed by Prof. Pradyumna Vyas, President, World Design Organization & Senior Advisor, CII, and Ms. Archana Surana, representing Cumulus Association. Gratitude was extended to Prof. Lorenzo Imbesi, President, Cumulus, and Ms. Eija Salmi, Secretary General, for their support in advancing this collaboration.

The summit was also attended by ARCH College staff members and students, offering them rich exposure to industry practices, expert conversations, and professional networks. The event also featured the CII Design Excellence Awards and industry visits, highlighting India's rapidly evolving innovation capabilities and the growing synergy between academia and industry.

A distinguished leader in the global design community, Archana Surana's journey combines institution-building with a commitment to shaping responsible creative futures. As Founder & Director of ARCH College, she has led 25 years of innovative design education.

Established in 2000 in Jaipur - India's UNESCO Creative City - ARCH College of Design & Business is a pioneering institution committed to nurturing responsible, future-ready design professionals. The college integrates experiential learning, industry partnerships, cultural engagement, and interdisciplinary exploration to develop creative thinkers equipped for the global creative economy.

ARCH College offers internationally benchmarked BTEC qualifications with Pearson (UK) and B. Des programmes in Digital Design, Graphic & Communication Design, Interior & Product Design, Fashion & Textiles, and Jewellery Design, along with postgraduate pathways including Masters in Design & Entrepreneurship. Read more at www.archedu.org.

With its mission-driven approach and expanding global partnerships, ARCH College continues to contribute meaningfully to design education, creative industries, and India's innovation ecosystem - empowering learners to design purposeful, sustainable, and impactful futures.

