Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], January 21 (ANI/PNN): Are you financially prepared for your future? Have you saved enough for your children's future? How secure is your family financially? How much money do think you should have to lead a happy retired life?

If You Don't Have Answers To These Questions, You Are Not Alone.

Did you know that:

* More than 70% of Indians pay their medical bills through their savings or investment due to inadequate health insurance.

* More than 80% of Indian parents don't know the cost of higher education, which puts them into a serious debt crisis.

* More than 50% of Indians are not aware of the corpus required for retirement and hence end up in compromising their standard of living post retirement.

* More than 65% of the millennium generation has an inclination towards high risk and high return investment schemes, often pushing them to heavy losses instead of healthy returns.

Such statistics are evidence of the grave financial knowledge gap across the country's demography.

Step in FinMapp--a full financial ecosystem with a vision to make every Indian Financially fit!

Kumar Binit, CEO & Co-Founder of FinMapp lays great emphasis on the issue: "The ability to save money, distinguish between wants and needs, manage a budget, pay bills, purchase a home, pay for college, plan for retirement and inflation adjusted returns are some of the most overlooked aspects of personal finance. It is thus imperative that people, especially the younger generation, start financial planning at a very early age and continue to check their financial health gaps annually."

FinMapp, a mobile-based application, has a state-of-the-art Financial Health Check tool that provides you with your Financial Health Score and a comprehensive Financial Health Report that identifies your financial health gaps and offers unbiased recommendations based on your risk assessment and age for you to act upon and fulfil those gaps. Multiple diagnostic tools backed by AI-based deep learning and data-driven insights illustrate the inflation adjusted shortfalls in your finances, be it in insurance or investments; budgeting or emergency funds; and addresses the actions that you need to take to accomplish your goals. The best part is that you do not need to seek solutions elsewhere--FinMapp has all the financial instruments for you to benefit from in one single app!

Additionally, at FinMapp, data privacy and security are absolutely paramount. Top-of-the-line data security systems ensure your personal data remains personal and unquestionably safe.

Begin your journey towards achieving Financial Freedom with FinMapp!

https://www.finmapp.com

