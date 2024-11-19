VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 19: The Army Institute of Management and Technology (AIMT) commemorated its 20th anniversary with a grand celebration that brought together generations of students, faculty, and staff. The milestone event centred around an Alumni Meet illustrated the institute's extraordinary journey since its founding in 2004.

Located 41 kilometres from Delhi and spread across 15.34 acres, AIMT not only provides placements but also creates placements, with over 15% of its alumni turning into entrepreneurs with proven track records.

Director Dr. J.K. Sahu delivered an inspiring address, emphasising the pivotal role of alumni in shaping the institute's legacy. He encouraged them to share their experiences and insights to guide students, remarking, "Our alumni are the torchbearers of AIMT's success, and their wisdom is invaluable in mentoring the next generation of leaders."

The event featured a carefully curated program that balanced formal proceedings with networking opportunities. Alumni from various professional backgrounds participated in interactive sessions, sharing insights from their career journeys and industry experiences. These sessions provided current students with practical perspectives on the corporate world and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, students showcased their talents through cultural performances, demonstrating the institute's focus on holistic development. The mix of professional networking and cultural activities created an environment that strengthened the bonds within the AIMT community.

Registrar Col Dinesh Kumar Tyagi (Retd) concluded the formal proceedings with a vote of thanks, acknowledging the contributions of all stakeholders in AIMT's growth story. The celebrations continued with an energetic band performance, creating an atmosphere of joy and nostalgia.

