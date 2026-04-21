PRNewswire

Hong Kong, April 21: The KALE Foundation today announced that Arthur Law, Co-founder and Managing Principal of Storefriendly Asia, has been named a Young Global Leader 2026 by the World Economic Forum.

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Arthur is recognised for redefining urban living by enabling households and businesses to reclaim space in some of the world's most densely populated cities. He is the architect behind Storefriendly Asia's transformation from an operator into Asia's leading tech-enabled self-storage platform. Under the vision to "Make Space for the Future," he has steered the firm's growth, serving over 40,000 households and forging partnerships with Blackstone and Partners Group that bring together entrepreneurship, technology and institutional capital in reshaping urban living.

The Forum of Young Global Leaders is one of the world's most selective and respected leadership communities, established by the World Economic Forum to identify exceptional leaders under the age of 40 who are already shaping industries, institutions and society. Each year, thousands are nominated globally, yet only around 100 are selected through a rigorous process; in 2026, the cohort comprised 118 individuals from 55 countries. They join a network of more than 1,400 members and alumni across over 120 countries -- including heads of state, Nobel laureates, Olympic medalists, founders, Fortune 500 leaders, artists and public intellectuals.

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"I am deeply honoured to be selected as a Young Global Leader," said Arthur Law. "This is not only a personal milestone, but an encouragement to continue building with conviction -- across cities, across sectors and across generations. The future of urban living will require not only better infrastructure and smarter use of space, but also leadership grounded in purpose, resilience and stewardship."

In addition to his work at Storefriendly Asia, Arthur serves as Steward of The KALE Foundation, where he drives impact in healthcare, education, and sustainable urban development. His work reflects a broader belief that enterprise and capital, when guided by conscience, can become a force for enduring good.

An Oxford-graduated mathematician, Arthur began his career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs and HSBC before leading Asia private equity at ACE & Company. He brings that background in finance and investing to his entrepreneurial journey focused on long-term value creation, operational innovation and solving practical challenges.

Arthur's World Economic Forum Young Global Leader profile is available here: https://www.weforum.org/people/arthur-law/

More about The KALE Foundation can be found here: https://www.kale.foundation/about-us

More about Storefriendly Asia can be found here https://www.storefriendlytower.com.hk/

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