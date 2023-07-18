GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

Dubai [UAE], July 18: ‘Marching towards a Sustainable Future’ was the theme of the AsiaOne 20th Asia-Africa Business and Social Forum, which celebrated the India’s G20 and UAE's COP28 Presidencies. The Forum brought together business and social leaders and diplomats from the participating countries and beyond to deliberate ways to collectively march towards a sustainable future. It recognized and brought to fore the significant progress accomplished by those business houses who have been contributing towards a more sustainable world. Through its rich and engaging keynote speeches and panel discussions, the Forum dwelled upon the numerous ways towards achieving a sustainable future.

As business owners and investors from all over the world namely India, UAE, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the US, congregated at a common platform, many avenues of investment in a sustainable future were explored. The Forum was a grand congregation of distinguished business owners and investors and facilitated exploration of investment prospects broadly in India, the UAE and entire Asian region. The Forum also promoted India and the UAE as sustainable countries, an attractive tourism destination and an investor-friendly nations.

In the latest edition, AABSF yet again proved to be an excellent platform to showcase the merits of some of the Greatest Leaders from Asia, Africa, GCC and the Americas and bring to the fore the achievements of world-class and best-of-the-industry companies across the Asian and African region. The forum celebrated the spirit of Leadership, excellence, and collective wisdom for growth and sustainable development. Outstanding business leaders from the region gathered at a common platform to chart new trajectories of mutual growth and success.

The glittering event witnessed gracious participation of some of the great leaders of our time – Member of the Royal Family, His Excellencies Ambassadors, Charge d'Affaires and Consul Generals; the UAE and Dubai Government officials, and Business Owners, Investors, and professionals from Asia, Gulf, Africa and beyond.

Rajat Raj Shukal, Global Head & Principal Partner, AsiaOne Media Group, welcomed the Hon'ble diplomats, government dignitaries and eminent business and social leaders present at the Forum. He hailed Dubai as the centre stage of the world, where people from all over the world converge. He appreciated the business leaders at the forum for their role in taking Dubai to greater heights. Talking about the significant role of diplomats in furthering trade and economic ties between the two nations, he applauded the Indian Consul General H.E. Dr. Aman Puri in furthering various business deals between India and the UAE.

Dr. Aman Puri spoke about India’s importance in today’s geopolitical scenario and how Indian and Asian business and social leaders are making a mark globally. He also appreciated AsiaOne Magazine’s effort in bringing many business and social leaders together for deliberating on making this world more sustainable.

Virender Sehwag, Former Indian Cricketer and Founder of Sehwag International School spoke about how a strong education infrastructure is pivotal for any country and how his father’s dream motivated him to come up with Sehwag International School serving the society.

Some of the key dignitaries at the forum were - H.H. Sheikh Alhassan Bin Ali Al-Nuaimi, Member, Ruler’s Family of Ajman, H.E. Mr. Jamal Bin Saif Aljarwan, Secretary General, The UAE International Investors Council and H.E. Mr. Fahad Al Gergawi, Chief Executive Officer - Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI), Department of Economy and Tourism, The Government of Dubai.

Some of the award winners at the forum were:

AsiaOne is an international media house and the only Business & News magazine, with presence in more than 15 countries of Asia, Middle East and Africa. AsiaOne Media has pioneered the research-based listing of Brands & Leaders and supplements its listings with National & International Business & Social Summits and Awards function. It has been offering Indian, Asian and African brands & leaders with higher visibility through its several prestigious mediums including Magazine, Coffee Table Book, Television Broadcast, various websites, Android and iOS Apps.

To learn more about the event, research and the greatest brands and leaders, visit www.theworldsgreatestbrands.com, www.theasiasgreatestbrands.com, www.theindiasgreatestbrands.com, www.asiaone.co.in, and www.asiaone.me or call us at +91-011-43281161-66 or write to us at global@asiaone.co.in, dubai@asiaone.co.in, and singapore@asiaone.co.in

