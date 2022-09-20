Dispur (Guwahati) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Assam government has received Rs 114.76 crore as part of the first interim dividend for the current financial year 2022-23 from Numaligarh Refinery for its stake in the state-owned refiner.

The dividend cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by Oil India's CMD and NRL Chairman Ranjit Rath in the presence of Union MoS Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli.

The state government in May 2021 increased its stake in the refinery from 12.35 per cent to 26 per cent. The additional stake costs the state's exchequer Rs 2,187, which was by far the highest ever investment by the state government in any PSUs.

"Happy to receive a cheque of Rs114.76 cr from OilIndiaLimited CMD and NRL Chairman Shri Ranjit Rath in the presence of Hon Union MoS Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Rameswar Teli, as 1st Interim Dividend for 2022-23 to Govt of Assam for its 26 per cent stake in NRL," Sarma tweeted.

"Since its inception, NRL has been playing a prominent role in the growth and development of Assam. On behalf of the people of our state, I extend my best wishes to NRL for scaling newer heights of glory and achievements in the years to come," the Chief Minister in another tweet said.

NRL is a public sector oil company which operates a 3 MMTPA Refinery in Assam's Golaghat district. NRL is under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Petroleum.

NRL is the largest among the four refineries operating in Assam and contributes immensely to Assam's overall economic development. (ANI)

