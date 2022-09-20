Another celebrity sex scandal hits the internet. This time around, it's Lil Pump's XXX oral sex videos that have leaked and without a doubt, his fans are going crazy over social media. Yes, the "Gucci Gang" rapper is once again making news, but not for the right reasons. American rapper Lil Pump is trending on Twitter and HOW! According to HotNewHipHop, following the revelation of XXX leaked video showing Pump engaging in oral sex with various women. Obviously, Lil Pump is being criticised by fans who claim he released the videos himself to make them go viral. Lil Pump struggles to match the heights of his breakthrough year in 2017, when "Gucci Gang," the blockbuster single from his debut self-titled album, propelled him into the public eye. Agoraphilia: Why Do People like Having Sex in Public Places? Know More About the Fetish for Enjoying Sex Outdoors.

Harverd Dropout, the rapper's 2019 follow-up to his debut LP, fell short of matching Lil Pump's level of popularity. Pump has only put out one full-length project since then. In December 2021, he teamed up with producer Ronny J to create the album Lil Pump and Ronny J 1.5. Lil Pump has released a spate of one-off tracks recently, including "Mona Lisa," "All The Sudden," "1st Off," "Splurgin," and "I'm Back," in an effort to build momentum. Nelly Oral Sex Instagram Video Leaked on Twitter, Reddit; Rapper Apologises, Says X-Rated Clip Was Never Meant To Go Public!

Due to his leaked videos, the Miami, Florida native has been trending on Twitter for the past few days. The artist was spotted in a variety of locations, including his living room couch, private jet's washroom, and bed. Netizens assert that this is his final attempt to go viral and imply that he published the tapes himself.

lil pump fell off so hard that he’s making porn videos now LMFAOOOOO — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) September 15, 2022

The Warner Records recording artist hasn't responded to the videos as of yet, but Twitter is still giving him grief over them. A few weeks ago, a pair having sex in public went viral aka the ‘Liverpool Concert Square’ incident. The x-rated video had gone viral where a man and a woman, who is said to be an XXX OnlyFans star, were caught having sex in Concert Square. The video went viral.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 20, 2022 11:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).