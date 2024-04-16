PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: Atam Valves Limited (ATAM) (BSE - 543236, NSE - ATAM), a renowned manufacturer of industrial and plumbing valves and fittings, has announced its Audited Financial Results for the Q4 & FY24.

Key Financial Highlights

Q4 FY24

-Total Income of Rs 17.27 Cr

-EBITDA of Rs 4.01 Cr

-EBITDA Margin of 23.23 per cent

-PAT of Rs 2.68 Cr

-PAT Margin of 15.55 per cent

-EPS of Rs 2.34

FY24

-Total Income of Rs 52.62 Cr

-EBITDA of Rs 9.82 Cr

-EBITDA Margin of 18.66 per cent PAT of Rs 5.83 Cr

-PAT Margin of 11.08 per cent * EPS of Rs 5.21

Commenting on the performance, Amit Jain - Managing Director of Atam Valves Limited said, "With a promising demand outlook for industrial valves, we're strategically expanding our market presence by venturing into new industries and strengthening our footprint globally. Our endeavour to obtain API certification by Q2 FY25 signifies our dedication to elevating industry standards and enhancing marketability. With this proactive approach, we are confident in sustaining our profit margin with an upward bias. "

