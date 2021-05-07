New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Introducing a wide array of pure Made-In-India products, "Atulya", the highly acclaimed brand of Beacon Bio Life Sciences Private Limited has launched its new Veg Keratin and Wheat Protein range of products which includes Hair Shampoo, Hair Conditioner, Hair Oil, and Hair Mask.

Atulya has introduced hair care product range made with Veg Keratin, a vegetable alternative to animal keratin, for the first time in India. Simultaneously with the launch of the new product range, Atulya is also running #SwitchtoVegKeratin Campaign to spread awareness about using Veg Keratin and its benefits.

A science-based, problem-solving, head-to-heel brand yoked from nature's wealth and categorized by confidence and healthy lives, "Atulya" has made all these products from plants and Veg Keratin. The keratin used in this product range is plant origin and all these Pure Made-In-India products for hair care are free from chemicals.

Unlike the other keratin products which are formulated with animal ingredients, Atulya Keratin and Wheat Protein range of products are free from Parabens and they are also Sulphate free assuring the consumers of a vegan lifestyle.

Gaurav Singh, Founder & Managing Director, Beacon Bio Life Sciences Private Limited said, "We have come up with this exclusive line-up of hair care products made of Veg Keratin and it's truly encouraging that the people are switching to a vegan lifestyle. They want cruelty-free, natural, chemical-free products, so that's why we came up with this exclusive product range made from Veg Keratin, best known for supplying hair with fibrous reinforcement that protects hair from damage and replenishes the protein that acts as an anti-breakage mechanism for hair. To spread awareness among the consumers, we have also launched our campaign #SwitchtoVegKeratin and we are getting an encouraging response."

Apart from Veg Keratin, the wheat protein and other important nutrients in these products take care of the overall health of the hair and keep the hair healthy and flowing. Made from Wheat Protein, Fenugreek, Reetha, Veg. Keratin, Almond Oil and Brahmi, Atulya Keratin & Wheat Protein Shampoo deeply cleanses and intensely nourishes and hydrates hair and skin, giving a fine, smooth feel to the beautiful hair tresses. Atulya Keratin & Wheat Protein Conditioner is also made from pure organic and luxurious ingredients to keep the hair strong and manageable, in addition to providing nutrition to hair.

Free from Mineral Oil, Silicone, or any synthetic fragrance, Atulya Keratin & Wheat Protein Hair Oil is made from Wheat Germ Oil, Veg. Keratin, Almond Oil, Olive Oil, Coconut Oil, Black Seed Oil, Hibiscus Oil, Brahmi, Soyabean oil, Bhringraj, Sesame Oil, and Bergamot Oil. Atulya Keratin & Wheat Protein Hair Mask which repairs and improves the structure, shine, texture, and manageability of hair, is made from Wheat Protein, Fenugreek, Hibiscus, Veg. Keratin, Olive Oil, and Argan oil.

These products are also bioactive, anti-dandruff, nutritional, strengthener, and add shine and volume to the hair, besides, reducing hair fall. Especially Atulya Keratin & Wheat Protein Shampoo helps combat hair breakage, prevents split ends, and maintains moisture. Atulya Keratin & Wheat Protein Conditioner helps remove frizz and brings velvety texture.

Keratin & Wheat Protein Hair Oil, on the other hand, helps tame the frizz and adds shine and volume while Atulya Keratin & Wheat Protein Hair Mask is exceptionally restoring and revitalizing. These hair care products from Atulya soften and improve the overall appearance of hair and they are equally suitable for colored and treated hair.

Priced suitably, Atulya Keratin and Wheat Protein range of products are available on its website: www.atulyaherbals.com as well as on Amazon.

'Atulya' Founder had discovered credence in the supremacy of nature's goodness. With the aim to be recognized as the most reliable brand, 'Atulya' has been on a mission to establish wellness as a fragment of every home for more than a few decades. The brand is loved by the customers for its ethics, values, and commitment to sustainability. Confronting all odds, Atulya's Founder worked tirelessly to translate his dreams into reality. He was inspired by the ancient science of healing through exquisite formulations which helped in the healing of skin, body, and hair care.

