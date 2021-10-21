NewDelhi [India], October 21,(ANI/SRVMedia): Auretics Limited, an ISO 9001:2015,14001:2015,45001:2018 certified company and one of the leading network marketing company, had a break-through moment in the direct selling industry among network marketing leaders from Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, etc on 2nd October 2021 while discussing on Auretics Super Infinity Plan at Bharat Mata Mandir, Dilshad Garden, Delhi. The informative session around the business plan was focused on the principles of Working, Sharing, Nurturing and Leadership. Through the plan various advisors who want to be an entrepreneur and are willing to work as an independent distributor for the company can apply following the steps of - Self-use; Share; Sell and Sponsor. Auretics Limited is a retail platform that deals in empowering individuals and can be accessible online at https://auretics.com

The Auretics Super Infinity Plan is a hybrid compensation plan, which provides 15 types of income to every individual. Any individual can become Auretics Independent Distributor and can live a happy, healthy, and respectable life. There is no charge or minimum purchase required to join the Auretics Business and all Auretics products come with a 100% satisfaction money-back guarantee. After becoming a part of Auretics, a person can build his business, elevate his personality, and get additional income as well. Apart from monetary bonuses, the plan also provisions for Lifestyle Fund, Vacation Fund, Automobile Fund and Shelter Fund.

Every product comes at a distributor price, which provides upto 25% retail margin to Auretics Distributor. When a distributor purchases Auretics Products for his own use, then the reduced price leads to savings on self-consumption. Also, every product comes with a Business Volume (BV) which is upto 50% of the distributor price. The commissions are paid based on BV earned by the distributor and his network. The best part about the plan is that the Distributor gets consistency benefit every month; wherein he becomes eligible to get free products next month equivalent to the amount of BV purchase in the current month.

Arjun Gupta, CEO & Managing Director, Auretics Limited said, "There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparations, hard work and learning from one's failure. We know that direct selling is a tougher sales platform than any other alternative but it also provides excellent opportunities to individuals who are persistent and passionate. Hence, to celebrate and build our network, we are proud to announce Auretics Super Infinity Plan. We believe this will provide the right impetus in driving the growth for the company and our stakeholders."

The promotors have been manufacturing medicines in Delhi and Haridwar since 1984. They are known to produce quality medicines such as Tablets, Capsules (including Beta-Lactam), Liquid Orals, Powders, Ointments, Creams, Ear drops, Enema and various other dosage forms. The team of renowned and highly professional consultants with the leadership have played an instrumental role in the development of new medicines and technical up-gradation to keep up with the changing technology. The company is committed to develop individuals, who are dedicated to serve the organization, society and humanity. It is also known for its social and patriotic activities.

Karishma Gupta, Chief Technical Officer, Auretics Limited said, "Simplicity, Positivity and Motivation lead to SUCCESS. at Auretics, we have undertaken numerous days and nights to research and develop the business plan with an aim and passion to take the company to newer heights. We look forward to working with all our distributors and entrepreneurs."

Auretics also deals with various products such as Madhurodhi, HBP Care, LBP Care, TeaAmmrit, Vitalyte, Burn-O-Fat, Redpro, Cal-1, MultiAmmrit, CareVed, Merry Belly, Sedoril, MiracleAura, Speedex, AuraSure, etc. All the products can be used for daily life and are available on its portal - https://portal.auretics.com

Auretics empower people by spreading success. The company has set up novel benchmarks by implementing high business standards and ethics, while offering legitimate, innovative and equal earning opportunities coupled with excellent customer satisfaction and protection. It aims to transform the lives of millions of families by educating and inspiring them to live a happy and healthy life with a positive outlook. It also works in tandem with the advisors and helps them solve any issue; while simultaneously empowering the advisors to become a leader. The company works to maximize the results by recognizing the potential in every individual.

Further, Auretics has an in-house, custom-built software which is accessible to all the advisors. It helps the network keep track of day-to-day business in real-time. With such professionals in the saddle of affairs, it can be assured that Auretics is undeniably going to be a beneficial business for everyone.

To know more, please visit: https://bit.ly/2Z9dPUU

