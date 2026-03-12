VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 12: The essence of communication in an industry that is constantly evolving is surprisingly timeless. Whether it is about building a brand, creating trust, or navigating disruption, clarity of thought and authenticity of action remain fundamental. With rapid shifts in technology, evolving consumer expectations, and changing regulatory environments, today's business leaders are no longer just marketers or communicators. They are storytellers, strategists, and guardians of credibility. The true measure of sustainable brand growth lies in the ability to remain creative yet accountable, while imagining ideas that create meaningful impact.

Welcome to Crafting Bharat: Brand Ki Baat - Mumbai Edition, a industry first podcast about brands, businesses and the people who build them from the inside out. In this engaging episode, host Kartik Chawla sits down with Sujay Rachh, Chief Marketing Officer at Nuvama Group and Girish Huria, Head of Growth, APAC, We. and EVP at Avian We.; for a conversation on storytelling, industry evolution, leadership, and the role of trust in building enduring brands.

Edited Excerpts

Have major technological shifts ever created fear and uncertainty?

Girish Huria: When social media came along as a technology, it was a huge change in the way communication happened. Suddenly brands were communicating with communities. And now we are seeing another huge shift happen in the way communication is going to happen through the use of AI.

I won't deny the butterflies in your stomach when something huge changes. But I do know that change is part of growth. "I think the truth is that if we do not keep ourselves updated and ahead of the curve in this industry, we are going to be irrelevant."

How do you see the role of AI in marketing and communication?

Sujay Rachh: "I think AI is going to change the pace at which things get done. It can help us get things done at a much faster pace. But there is one thing to be understood."

AI can help us execute things, but AI cannot imagine things. It is still the human imagination that has to be there. Recently, I was working on a conference that was totally AI-driven. But AI never came up with the idea. It was I who came up with the idea, and then AI was used as a tool to execute it. I think the future is the same. Human imagination has to be there. Technology has to be there to help us execute things.

How do you balance brand storytelling with business metrics?

Sujay Rachh: If you are only doing storytelling, you are essentially writing poetry. And if you are only focusing on metrics without storytelling, then you are doing accounting. For marketing to work effectively, both of these elements have to coexist. Storytelling creates brand affinity and emotional connection. Metrics ensure that storytelling is aligned with real business outcomes."

"In my view, the role of a marketer is to ensure that creativity and accountability work together rather than competing with each other."

How do financial services brands build trust today?

Sujay Rachh: In financial services, almost every brand claims to be the most trusted brand. But trust cannot be claimed; it has to be demonstrated.

If I am positioning my brand around long-term wealth creation, then every touch point with my customer has to demonstrate that same philosophy. My communication, my platforms, my customer engagement - everything has to demonstrate that same philosophy.

"People are not going to move large sums of money just because they saw a compelling advertisement."

From marketing strategies to public relations and leadership positions, the overriding message from the conversation is this: credibility does not develop overnight. It is the result of a clear and consistent message, as well as the capacity for change without sacrificing authenticity. As technology continues to change the face of communication and younger generations continue to change the face of the workplace, the leaders who will be successful are the ones who are able to be innovative and resilient. The reason is this: brands do not grow through visibility and marketing campaigns. They grow through trust that is repeatedly earned through singular moments. Stay tuned for more such insights.

