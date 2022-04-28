Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Avantor, Inc. and its philanthropic arm, Avantor Foundation continue to advance STEM education in a new program for students in India.

Through an Avantor Foundation grant, the American India Foundation (AIF), an organization dedicated to improving the lives of India's underprivileged, is establishing the STEM Intervention through the Digital Equalizer Program. This program will enable an environment of learning that emphasizes conceptual understanding. As part of this program, Avantor employees will be volunteering at the area schools to mentor and inspire students to pursue STEM careers.

Also Read | Pachinko Finale: 5 Twists We Want To See in The Last Episode of Lee Min-ho and Minha Kim’s Apple TV+ Series.

"We believe that science has the power to change lives for the better," said Christophe Couturier, Executive Vice President, Asia, Middle East & Africa at Avantor. "Our support of the education system in India will empower students with a greater understanding of the scientific approach and the ability to face challenges in the real world. Through the Foundation support and associate volunteerism, we are driving science for goodness in the community."

The program launch took place at Dhanaji Nanaji Choudhary Multipurpose High School and Junior College, Dombivali, Thane, Maharashtra, where Avantor India Managing Director, Amit Sehgal inaugurated the first STEM lab set up in the school and officiated the program roll-out.

Also Read | Noonan: Harley Quinn's Animated Spinoff Gets Series Order at HBO Max.

The program is devised to develop skills like observation, use of scientific tools, design research questions, plan for the research study, data collection, data analysis and presentation especially in Biology and Chemistry. It will also focus on developing scientific temperament and critical thinking by creating an enabling environment for children in schools.

Mathew Joseph, Country Director - American India Foundation (AIF), said, "AIF is driven by the mission to improve lives of people in India with a special focus on women, children and youth. Our partnership with Avantor Foundation aims to create an enabling environment for children through rigorous STEM interventions across 15 Government Schools of Maharashtra. Designed to develop scientific temperament and critical thinking through AIF's Digital Equalizer Program delivery model, the intervention will create boundless opportunities for students through deep and high impact engagement in the field of STEM education."

The program aims at improving the academic performance of students in Grade 8th to 12th in core subjects - Mathematics, Science and Social Sciences. It will also entail capacity building of teachers for improved teaching and learning by providing them training on techno-pedagogy, STEM methodology and project-based learning

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world.

For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn.

The Avantor Foundation's mission is to create a better world by advancing science education and providing healthcare to the needy. The Foundation leverages company's philanthropic funds to making a difference globally by supporting worthy organizations aligned to its mission.

Learn more at avantorfoundation.org.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)