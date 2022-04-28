Pachinko will come to an end tomorrow as it streams its last episode on Apple TV+. The series is unlike any Korean drama we have watched recently. It's a story of triumph over all odds, perils of colonisation and what Korea had to go through under the Japanese rule. Episode 7 was perhaps the most tumultuous of all in the series with a lot happening in over 40 minutes. Giving a young Hansu hope for a bright future to snatching it from him cruelly, the previous episode has been a roller coaster. Hence, the eight and final episode has become even more important. Pachinko Review: Youn Yuh-jung and Lee Min-ho's Apple TV+ Series Is A Slow Burner Kdrama That Benefits From Its Movie-like Execution (LatestLY Exclusive).

With the season wrapping up, we would like to see a few twists in the finale episode tomorrow which will answer some questions that we had in mind while watching the series.

1. Missing Noah

We know that Mozasu (Soji Arai), Sunja's (Minah Kim) son, is not Noah. The latter is her out of the wedlock kid with Hansu. But the person is missing. Maybe the last episode will throw some light on what became of Noah.

-Noa’s face looks like Hansu -Hansu protects & shows his responsibility by paying Noa’s tuition & housing fee -He wants Noa to perform well in academic which is something he cant achieve in the past due to his family condition. Noa’s ending story is sad tho😭 #Pachinko pic.twitter.com/E6tUy4PeKN — Paty Izquierdo (@PatyIzquierdo1) April 27, 2022

2. The mysterious saviour

Solomon's (Jin ha) first love leads him to jail but one call from an unidentified person, gets him out of the mess. Who is this mysterious caller? Our doubt is the person is Hansu who is still looking after Sunja's family. Or it could be Hana (Mari Yamamoto) as well who was instrumental in getting him jailed. We hope to find that out.

3. The Priest's whereabouts

In the first episode, older Sunja, played by Youn Yuh-jung, talks about how she had to take all the responsibility of her family including financials. So does that mean Isak goes missing or worse, dies?

4. Solomon accepting his lineage

Solomon lived in America for the better part of his formative years, works for Japanese and is of Korean descent. He never saw himself running the Pachinko parlours like his father Mozasu. We hope he will finally make up his mind whether to accept his legacy or build his own. Twenty Five Twenty One, Thirty Nine, Pachinko - 5 Kdramas of 2022 That Gave Life Lessons We Didn't Know We Needed

5. Season 2 fillers

The show writer Soo Hugh had mentioned in her Screen Rant interview, “The show is four seasons long, so it was never supposed to be a limited series. So the idea is we're going to watch these characters grow up as well, so that storyline is coming." We would love to see a few breadcrumbs that would lead to season 2 which we can deliberate on.

Pachinko stars Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Min-ho, Minha Kim and Jin Ha and streams every Friday.

