New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI/PNN): In the last few years, aviation and aerospace have seen remarkable development in India.

Though the progress is significant, the opportunities and possible ventures from the industry are yet to be unmasked.

Most people are still unaware of these developments and their impact.

Bridging this gap is Aviakul Aviation Academy, a brainchild of aviation enthusiasts. With zeal to create a self-reliant Aerospace ecosystem, Aviakul elegantly leads the phenomenal transformation of aerospace and aviation, imbibing global outreach.

Aviakul translates to "Home of Aviation," and strives to lead the exceptional developments in the industry, absolutely justifying its name. The organization works towards its goals with a firm belief that the intended transformation could be possible through three key directions - Personnel, Network, and Indigenous Development.

With a crucial objective to provide its students with Private and Commercial Pilot Licenses, Aviakul hosts ground sessions, synthetic flight training, and flying training with on-filed expertise. The academy's students are also trained for the most prestigious and awaited Airline Transport Pilot License.

Providing state of the art Learning Management System, Aviakul enhances the students' zeal for mastering aviation and aerospace dynamics. Unlike its colleagues, Aviakul organizes Ground Classes with Ex- Airforce Pilots, Commercial Pilots, and Air Craft Maintenance Engineers, giving its students multi-dimensional learning.

This versatile learning experience is soon to be paired with a fleet of Cessna and Piper Seneca to enable its students to complete the required flying hours in India. Onboarding international training partners like Airmann in CA, Voyager in Florida, and across Russia, Europe, and several Asian Countries, amongst others, Aviakul provides world-class training in different branches of aerospace and aviation.

Cabin Crew, Hospitality Courses, and Aircraft Maintenance Engineering are some key training offered at Aviakul. Partnering with Mewar University in Rajasthan, India, Aviakul aims to set up several aviation-related courses like Drone Pilot Training, AME, and BSc to train the masses.

Aviakul organizes several outreach activities like Aviation workshops and Webinars, with reputed and influential people like Wayne White and Kanchana Gamage, amongst others taking aviation to the grass-root levels.

Working towards the "Make in India," initiative, Aviakul offers different services like Joint Venture facilitation, Logistics Solutions, and Digital Transformation, amongst others. The academy also offers Drone Training and Photography with trained professionals.

Aviakul is now heading towards its bold moves of Non-scheduled Operator Permit to begin a private-usage network of aircraft and helicopters, Regional Connectivity through 30 and 50-seater aircraft operating between small Indian cities, and Skill India - the crux of its R & D Program to create more skilled technicians and pilots in India.

CubeSAT, i.e., student-made small satellites is one prestigious and much-awaited move from Aviakul that strengthens its agenda and contributions to the country. The academy also plans to set up Planetariums and Astronomy Centers in areas of soliciting intrigue on Space Science.

3D Printing Schools to help students design their models, Sounding Rockets to teach the basics of Space Propulsion, Aircraft Design Bureau to make indigenous aircraft for military and civilian use, and Sky Diving are some upcoming exciting ventures from Aviakul.

Under the esteemed leadership of Andy Kotwani, Vaibhav Varun, and Praveen Sankaran, Aviakul pioneers the Aviation Revolution in India.

