Delhi-NCR [India], May 19: A multi-city awareness walk was organised nationwide under the aegis of Abdominal Cancer Trust, in which thousands of participants took part to spread awareness about abdominal cancers. What was special was that all the participants in this walk showed solidarity by wearing purple T-shirts - a colour that is considered a symbol of hope and courage of a cancer survivor. This walk was organised simultaneously in 25 major cities of the country, which gave a strong message about the need for early detection and proper treatment of cancer.

This walk was conducted in the cities of Delhi NCR under the leadership of City Ambassadors appointed in different cities. The walk was led by Mukesh Kumar in New Delhi, Ashish Kumar in Ludhiana, Gaurav Chaudhary in Faridabad, Dr. Kiran Chhillar in Gurugram and Dr. Imroz Khan in Delhi. Similarly, thousands of people, health experts, students and NGOs participated in more than 25 cities across the country to raise awareness.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Jain, Founder of Abdominal Cancer Trust and Abdominal Cancer Day, said: "This historic participation of people shows that by walking together, we can raise awareness against serious diseases. There is still a lack of awareness about stomach cancers - right lifestyle, regular checkups and awareness are the most powerful means of prevention."

Thanking the people who participated in the walk, Mukesh Mishra, Director, IIEMR said: "Our aim is that the symptoms of this serious disease should not be ignored. Through the walk, we gave the message that awareness is the best medicine. If the symptoms are recognized on time, cancer can be controlled."

In this campaign, the poster was launched by Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla and Health Minister of Rajasthan Government Shri Gajendra Singh Khinvsar. Apart from this, 'City Ambassadors' were appointed in 10 cities across the country, who played an important role in the success of the event at the local level. In the same category, World Abdominal Cancer Day will be celebrated on 19 May in which panel discussion will be done along with live global conversation and the message of awareness about abdominal cancer will be given.

One cancer, one message - know, identify and save in time.

