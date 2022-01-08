New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): Axis Ecorp, a real estate firm focused on premium developments in holiday homes and secondary housing segment, on Saturday announced that it will invest Rs 100 crore in the development of hotel apartments and luxury serviced villas near the upcoming Goa airport.

The project will be developed on a 25-acres of land located at Shindhudurg, Goa-Maharashtra border. It is merely 13 kms away from the upcoming MOPA International Airport in Goa.

The company acquired the land recently. The new project will offer 150 serviced studio apartments, 70 luxury serviced villas and 100 build-to-suit plotted developments.

"MOPA airport is being seen as a big game-changer for this region and it is expected to spell boom for Goa and its peripheral areas, which includes Dodamarg. Almost 50 per cent of the work for the MOPA airport is already done and the project is expected to be ready by 2022," Aditya Kushwaha, CEO & Director, Axis Ecorp said in a statement.

"Our new project in Shindhudurg, near the Goa-Maharashtra border, is aligned to Infrastructure development in the area will also leverage a massive boost to the local economy and increase the per capita income of the citizens owing to recent development in the region. We're hoping that this will encourage more real-estate companies to invest in the region and develop world-class path-breaking projects," Kushwaha added.

Axis Ecorp's three projects - Axis Blues, Axis Yog Villas and Axis Lake City are located in Dodamarg, Shindhudurg and have sold stocks worth Rs 213 crore in the past year. The company intends to operate these smart-service luxury villas and expand to more cities that attract tourists.

"After successfully capturing a sizeable chunk of the Goan market, the Axis Ecorp group is now also planning to expand to other holiday destinations in the country. It is already chalking out plans to launch another premium residential project in North East. This would provide a further boost to its holiday home offering and will give homebuyers a chance to own a luxurious vacation home in the middle of tea gardens," Axis Ecorp said. (ANI)

