West Indies and Ireland will face off against each other in the first game of the three-match ODI series The WI vs IRE 1st ODI 2022 will be played at the Sabina Park Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on January 08, 2021 (Saturday) as both teams aim to kick off the new cricketing year on a positive note. Meanwhile, fans searching for West Indies vs Ireland, 1st ODI 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Fitness Issue Has Been Plaguing West Indies for Last Couple of Years: Pollard.

This series will be a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League and both sides will be hoping for a win. The teams have met each other a total of 12 times and West Indies have the better head-to-head record, winning 10 while Ireland’s only win against the Caribbean outfit came during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015. 'It's Massively Disappointing': Balbirnie on Playing Without Stirling in 1st ODI Against WI.

When Is West Indies vs Ireland, 1st ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The 1st ODI between West Indies and Ireland will be played at the Sabina Park Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on January 08, 2021 (Saturday). The match has a scheduled start time of 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch West Indies vs Ireland, 1st ODI 2022 Live Telecast on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of Ireland tour of West Indies in India hence fans will not be able to watch the West Indies vs Ireland, 1st ODI 2022 live telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of West Indies vs Ireland, 1st ODI 2022?

FanCode have the broadcasting rights for the Ireland tour of West Indies in India and will be streaming the game live on its platforms. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website and will need to pay a nominal fee to watch live streaming of West Indies vs Ireland, 1st ODI 2022.

