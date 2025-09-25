VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 25: B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BSE: 532719 | NSE: BLKASHYAP), one of India's leading Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) companies, has honoured with multiple awards from the National Safety Council, Karnataka Chapter, for its exemplary safety practices and management systems. The recognition highlights BLK's consistent efforts in delivering projects for Embassy REIT and Embassy Group with the highest standards of safety and operational excellence.

Also Read | Prashant Kishor-Led Jan Suraaj Party Likely To Emerge As Disruptor in Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, Says Pre-Poll Survey.

The company received the Utthama Suraksha Puraskara for its work on the Manyata L4 Parcel project, and the Unnatha Suraksha Puraskara for both the ETV Parcel 8 and Manyata D1D2 projects in Bengaluru. Each award, comprising a trophy and certificate, acknowledges BLK's outstanding safety performance and effective implementation of safety management systems across the projects during 2023 and 2024.

These awards stand as a testament to BLK's steadfast efforts to integrate world-class safety protocols into every stage of project execution. The recognition also underscores the company's culture of prioritising the well-being of its workforce and ensuring safe, sustainable, and efficient operations at construction sites that demand high precision and rigorous standards.

Also Read | Sindoor Khela Durga Puja 2025 Date and Significance: Rituals, History and Cultural Importance of the Tradition Followed on Durga Visarjan Day.

The recognition reinforces B L Kashyap's position as a leader in India's construction sector, committed to delivering projects of the highest quality while ensuring that safety remains at the forefront of its operational philosophy.

About B L Kashyap:

B L Kashyap & Sons Ltd. (BLK) is one of the leading Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Company. The company has a presence in 12 cities across 8 states in India. With three decades of expertise, BLK has completed over 250 projects and built more than 140 million sq. ft. The portfolio spread includes IT Campus, Commercial Space, Malls, Hotels, Residential Complex, Institutions, Factories and Manufacturing Facilities, Healthcare, Railways and Metro Infrastructure. BLK has a strong workforce of 630+ engineers.

For further information on the company: www.blkashyap.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)