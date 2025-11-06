NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: Bajaj Finance Limited, one of India's most trusted non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), has launched a special loan fest - 'Dhan ki Dhun', offering attractive rewards and benefits on personal loans. These offers are valid from November 1st to November 15th, 2025.

This limited-period initiative brings customers an opportunity to enjoy more than just convenient financing. Customers who apply for a personal loan online during the offer period will receive a complimentary Bajaj Prime membership and a Spotify subscription upon successful loan disbursement*.

What is the Bajaj Finance 'Dhan ki Dhun'?Dhan ki Dhun is a special loan fest designed to empower individuals to achieve their financial goals with greater ease. Bajaj Finance aims to make borrowing not only quick and accessible but also rewarding by offering exclusive perks on loan disbursal.

During Dhan ki Dhun, customers can apply for a personal loan and also receive access to a range of entertainment and lifestyle benefits through the complimentary Bajaj Prime and a Spotify membership*. With this personal loan, customers can cover expenses such as home upgrades, family events, medical costs, or travel plans, and enjoy competitive interest rates, flexible tenures, and instant disbursal.

Attractive benefits for customersThe key highlight of Dhan ki Dhun is the combination of financial flexibility and lifestyle rewards. Customers applying for a personal loan online during the 'Dhan ki Dhun' period will get a free Bajaj Prime membership, which includes access to multiple OTT platforms, premium music subscriptions, and partner brand offers. Additionally, customers will enjoy a Spotify subscription, making their special moments more enjoyable with uninterrupted music streaming. These benefits are available only after successful loan disbursal.

Features of Bajaj Finserv Personal LoanHere are some of the key features that make it stand out:

* High loan amount: Customers can avail of a personal loan ranging from Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 55 lakh, depending on their eligibility.* Flexible tenure: Repayment terms range from 12 to 96 months, allowing customers to choose EMIs that suit their financial comfort.* Instant approval and disbursal: The entire process is digital, ensuring that eligible customers receive approval within minutes and disbursal within 24 hours*.* No collateral required: These loans are unsecured, meaning no asset is required as security.

Simple eligibility and easy application processThe personal loan eligibility process has been designed to be simple and customer-friendly. Customers can apply for a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan if they meet a few basic conditions, such as:

* Nationality: Indian* Age: 21 years to 80 years*.* Employed with: Public, private, or MNC.* CIBIL Score: 650 or higher.* Customer profile: Self-employed or salaried

*Customer must be 80 years or younger, at the end of the loan tenure.

How to apply for a personal loan during Dhan ki DhunApplying for a Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan during 'Dhan ki Dhun' is simple, convenient, and completely digital. Customers can apply in just a few easy steps:

* Visit the official Bajaj Finserv website or app* Enter the mobile number and OTP to check for the personal loan offer * Submit the online application and documents* Based on the eligibility and documents, the application will be approved, and funds will be disbursed.

Once the loan is disbursed, customers can enjoy the benefits of 'Dhan Ki Dhun' and avail of free Bajaj Prime and a Spotify membership.*

Why choose a Bajaj Finserv Personal LoanBajaj Finserv Personal Loans are designed to meet a wide range of financial needs -- from funding weddings, education, and home improvements to managing emergencies. The company's focus on digital convenience and quick turnaround times makes it a trusted partner for millions of borrowers across India.

With Dhan ki Dhun, Bajaj Finance takes this experience a step further by adding exclusive rewards to the borrowing journey, ensuring customers can make the most of their personal loan with added lifestyle benefits.

This limited-period offer brings together flexibility, speed, and exclusive benefits to help customers meet their personal financial needs without stress.

*Terms and conditions apply

*These offers will be valid for the duration from November 1st to November 15, 2025.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. ('BFL', 'Bajaj Finance', or 'the Company'), a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Ltd., is a deposit taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-D) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and is classified as an NBFC-Investment and Credit Company (NBFC-ICC). BFL is engaged in the business of lending and acceptance of deposits. It has a diversified lending portfolio across retail, SMEs, and commercial customers with significant presence in both urban and rural India. It accepts public and corporate deposits and offers a variety of financial services products to its customers. BFL, a thirty-five-year-old enterprise, has now become a leading player in the NBFC sector in India and on a consolidated basis, it has a franchise of 69.14 million customers. BFL has the highest domestic credit rating of AAA/Stable for long-term borrowing, A1+ for short-term borrowing, and CRISIL AAA/Stable & [ICRA]AAA(Stable) for its FD program. It has a long-term issuer credit rating of BB+/Positive and a short-term rating of B by S&P Global ratings.

