Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Bajaj Finserv has reduced its home loan interest rates to just 7.49% per annum. This significant reduction brings immediate relief to thousands of aspiring homebuyers across India. The new rate makes homeownership more affordable than ever before.

Lower interest rates mean smaller monthly payments for borrowers. The difference is not just a few hundred rupees. We are talking about savings of thousands per month on your EMI. This rate reduction means you can finally stop compromising on location, size, or amenities when choosing your future home.

The major cut in home loan interest rate to 7.49% p.a. positions the company as one of the most competitive lenders in the current market. This move comes at a perfect time for homebuyers seeking affordable financing options, especially in today's economic climate.

Market conditions support lower interest rates

Current market conditions have created perfect conditions for this rate reduction. Real estate demand continues to grow at a steady pace while inflation shows signs of easing considerably over recent months. Furthermore, high banking liquidity has allowed lenders to offer more competitive rates to customers.

Competition in the home finance sector has intensified significantly, and multiple lenders are fighting for market share by offering attractive interest rates. This competitive environment directly benefits homebuyers who can choose from better financing options.

The Reserve Bank of India's consecutive repo rate cuts have also created space for lenders to reduce interest rates. This external benchmark system ensures borrowers benefit from favourable market conditions.

Lower rates equal greater savings for borrowers

The reduction in home loan interest rates creates substantial savings for new borrowers. Your monthly EMI decreases significantly with a lower interest rate, thereby improving your affordability and making larger loan amounts accessible.

Lower EMIs free up additional monthly income for other expenses. You can invest this saved money or use it for home improvements. The impact on your monthly budget becomes noticeable from the very first payment.

These savings add up to a sizable amount over the loan tenure. A saving of Rs. 3,937 per month equals Rs. 47,244 annually for a Rs. 50 lakh loan.

Affordable home loans from Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv offers comprehensive home loan solutions with the new reduced rates, along with flexible options that cater to different borrower profiles. These competitive rates make homeownership dreams more achievable for a wider range of borrowers.

Key benefits

Competitive interest rates starting at 7.49% p.a. ensure that you pay less interest over the loan tenure and directly translate to lower EMIs and substantial savings.

High loan limits up to Rs. 15 crore accommodate expensive property purchases in major cities without financial constraints.

Extended repayment periods up to 32 years reduce your monthly EMI burden considerably and provide breathing room for comfortable loan repayment without financial stress.

Affordable EMIs starting at just Rs. 687 per lakh make home ownership accessible to more families by ensuring loan repayments fit comfortably within monthly budgets.

Who can apply for Bajaj Finserv Home Loans

Bajaj Finserv has clear eligibility criteria for home loan applicants and welcomes both salaried and self-employed persons. Meeting these basic requirements ensures smooth loan processing and quick approval:

Required documents:

* KYC documents (identity and address proof)

* Income proof (salary slips or P&L statements)

* Bank statements for the last 6 months

* Property documents (if identified)

Choose from 3 types of home loans

Bajaj Finserv offers three distinct home loan variants to meet different customer needs. Each variant serves specific purposes and provides unique advantages. Understanding these options can help you choose the most suitable financial solution for you.

Fresh home loan: Simple and flexible

Perfect for first-time homebuyers seeking straightforward financing, the fresh home loan application process remains simple with minimal documentation requirements. Competitive interest rates starting at 7.49% p.a. make this option highly attractive for new borrowers.

Home loan balance transfer: Lower your EMIs

Balance transfer allows you to switch your existing home loan to Bajaj Finserv and reduce your current EMI burden with lower interest rates starting at just 7.60%* p.a. You can also avail of a top-up loan of up to Rs. 1 crore alongside the transfer.

Top-up loan: For extra financial needs

Top-up loans provide additional funding over your existing home loan amount. These funds can be used for home renovation, education, or other personal needs, and the approval process is faster compared to applying for a separate personal loan.

What makes Bajaj Finserv stand out

Apart from several competitive advantages that set it apart from other lenders, Bajaj Finserv focuses on customer convenience and transparent processes. These features make the entire home loan experience smoother and more reliable.

Bajaj Finserv Home Loan at a glance

The company has over 5,000 approved projects across major cities: an extensive network that ensures quick loan processing and disbursement. Moreover, doorstep documentation service saves time and drastically reduces branch visits.

Finally, Bajaj Finserv's Loan Mahotsava is currently running until the end of July 2025. This Loan Festival brings special offers across multiple loan categories, and coincides perfectly with the new reduced home loan interest rates.

How to apply for a home loan from Bajaj Finserv

Applying for a Bajaj Finserv Home Loan is a straightforward online process. The simplified steps ensure quick completion, and the digital processing reduces paperwork and speeds up approval timelines.

Step-by-step application process

- Visit the Home Loan page on the official Bajaj Finserv website.

- Click on the 'APPLY' button that appears at the top of the page.

- Select the specific type of home loan for which you wish to apply.

- Generate and submit your one-time password (OTP) to verify your mobile phone number.

- Enter additional details like your monthly income, required loan amount, and property status.

- Provide your date of birth, PAN number, and other requested information.

- Click the 'SUBMIT' button to complete your application. A representative will contact you to guide you through the next steps.

Final tips before applying

* Check your CIBIL Score: Ensure your credit score is at least 725 or higher for better chances of approval. A higher score may also help you secure more favourable interest rates.

* Use an EMI calculator: Calculate your monthly EMI using different loan amounts and tenures. This helps you choose a comfortable repayment schedule that fits your budget.

* Gather all documents: Keep all required documents ready before starting the application. Complete documentation speeds up the verification and approval process.

* Consider tenure carefully: Remember to balance between lower EMIs and total interest paid over the loan tenure. Shorter tenure means higher EMIs but less total interest payment.

Consult a financial expert if you are unsure about any aspect of the loan. Professional advice can help you make the best decision for your financial situation.

Take advantage of the current reduced rates and apply now to step closer to owning your dream home. Trust Bajaj Finserv to provide the support and financing you need for this important life milestone. Download the app or visit the home loan page to learn more.

