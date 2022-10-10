Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bajaj Mall, the online shopping website is back with its flagship 'EMI Hai Na' campaign coupled with exclusive festive sale from 11th to 26th October 2022.

This Diwali, shop from Bajaj Mall to enjoy special discounts and hefty cashback offers of up to Rs. 4,000 on the purchase of laptops, gadgets, smartphones, smartwatches, home appliances, furniture, mattresses, lifestyle products, and many more.

Also Read | Goa: Bars to Arrange Cabs For Inebriated Customers, Government Mulls Norms To Curb Drunk Driving Accidents.

Along with the discounts and cashback offers, you can save yourself from paying the entire amount upfront by opting for the EMI schemes and long convenient repayment tenure. With the No Cost EMIs and flexible repayment tenure up to 36 months, you can bring home your favourite product at affordable price this Diwali.

Bajaj Mall is a one-stop shopping website that helps you buy products on EMIs and repay in up to 36 months, without disturbing your savings. To add to this, there are schemes like zero down payment on select products. Our partner network is spread across 3,000+ small and big towns across India with 1.2 lakh+ partner stores including Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, Home Centre, Home Town, Tata Lifestyle, and more. Furthermore, the online shopping website offers free home delivery on your purchase.

Also Read | Bibiano Fernandes, India U-17 Coach, Reacts After Qualifying for AFC Asian Cup, Says 'World Cup Qualification is Our Next Goal'.

This online store offers a wide range of products from top brands including Noise, Fire-Boltt, Sony, OnePlus, Hero, Bajaj Electricals, Panasonic, Godrej, Garmin, Fossil, boat, Avon, Sprintek, Hitachi, Oppo, LG, Videocon, Xiaomi, Whirlpool, JBL, Haier, Lenovo, Kurlon, Springwel, etc.

Choose from top smartwatches, mattresses, air conditioners, smartphones, TVs, headphones, microwaves, cameras, drones and accessories, laptops, and more.

Shop for the latest products in 5 easy steps:

Log in to the Bajaj Mall using the registered mobile number

Choose the product, add it to the cart, select the repayment tenure and proceed to checkout

Enter your Bajaj Finserv Insta EMI Card details, registered mobile number, name and delivery address

Click on the 'Generate OTP' option and enter the OTP sent to the registered mobile number in the field to complete the purchase

A confirmation SMS will be sent to the registered mobile number with the date and time of delivery

*Terms and Conditions Apply

To know more, visit www.bajajmall.in

Bajaj Finserv Limited is the holding company for the various financial services businesses under the Bajaj group. Its vision is to provide financial solutions for retail and SME customers through their life cycle. These involve: (i) asset acquisition and lifestyle enhancement through financing, (ii) asset protection through general insurance, (iii) family protection through life and health insurance, (iv) providing healthcare needs for the family, (v) offering savings products, (vi) wealth management, and (vii) retirement planning and annuities. Through these businesses that offer various attractive solutions, BFS serves millions of customers.

BFS participates in the financing business through its 52.49% holding in Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) and in the life, general and health insurance businesses through its 74% holding in two unlisted subsidiaries, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited (BAGIC) and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited (BALIC).

BFS has an 80.13% stake in Bajaj Finserv Direct Limited (BFSD), which is a digital marketplace for financial services products from loans to insurance, mutual funds, investments, lifestyle products, payments and e-commerce is a subsidiary of BFS. The balance 19.87% is held by BFL.

Bajaj Finserv Health Limited (BFHL), which is a health tech venture seeking to create a digital preventive, personalised and pre-paid health solution is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BFS.

Bajaj Finserv Ventures Limited, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited and Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund Trustee Limited are wholly-owned subsidiaries of BFS. Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited is awaiting final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India for commencement of the mutual fund business.

Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), which is a profitable and fast growing enterprise engaged in various aspects of housing finance and development and Bajaj Financial Securities Limited (BFinsec), which is a stockbroker that provides its clients a full suite of investment products and services in an all-in-one digital platform, are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Bajaj Finance Limited.

Both BFS and BFL are included in the benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 index of large cap stocks.

The results of these subsidiaries are reflected in the consolidated results of the Company.

As required by regulation, BFS has adopted Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). The insurance companies are not covered under Ind AS. They have prepared Ind AS financials only for the purpose of consolidation. Accordingly, standalone numbers relating to BAGIC and BALIC reported above are based on non-Ind AS accounting standards (Indian GAAP) as applicable to insurance companies.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)