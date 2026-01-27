HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], January 27: A grand and divine Sanatan Hindu Conference was successfully organized in the Pitampura area of Delhi, witnessing the dignified presence of a massive gathering of Sanatan followers. The conference strongly emphasized the preservation, promotion, and expansion of Sanatan culture, traditions, and core values.

Also Read | Hyderabad Dog Attack: 5-Year-Old Girl Mauled by Stray Dogs in Khairatabad Amid Culling Controversy, Video Surfaces.

This historic event was held under the guidance and chief patronage of Shri Ghanshyam Gupta Javeri, whose leadership played a pivotal role in the successful execution of the program. The conference was presided over by Shri Rajinder Garg, with Shri R. K. Gupta serving as the General Secretary.

During the program, Shri Mahesh Gupta, Shri Suresh Poddar, and other distinguished guests honored the attending saints, social workers, and contributors for their dedication and service. Speakers highlighted the importance of unity within Sanatan Dharma, strengthening cultural roots, and fostering social harmony.

Also Read | OTT Releases This Week: Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' to 'Bridgerton Season 4' and More.

The enthusiastic participation of a large number of Sanatan devotees clearly reflected the growing awareness, faith, and commitment toward Sanatan values within society.

Shri Balvinder Ji, along with many other eminent personalities, played an active and commendable role in making the event a grand success through their dedicated support and cooperation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)