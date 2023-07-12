NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 12: Balwaan Krishi leading innovator in agricultural technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its ISI-certified latest range of Agricultural machineries that would be available PAN India from 12th July onwards. These equipment like Balwaan Water Pump, Brush cutter backpack and side pack, Portable sprayer, Knapsack prayer are set to revolutionize the agricultural industry by providing farmers with unprecedented capabilities to optimize crop yield, promote sustainable farming practices, and boost overall agricultural efficiency.

Also Read | School Principal Carries Condoms and Tries to Have Sex With Girl Student at Remote Location in New York; Arrested.

Balwaan Krishi has manufactured ISI Certified equipment ensures that the product confirms to the Indian standards mentioned by Indian Standard Institute. This innovation is a result of extensive research and development, combining state-of-the-art technology with deep industry expertise. This innovative product aims to address the challenges faced by farmers and enable them to achieve superior results while minimizing environmental impact.

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Bajaj Co-founder stated, "We are proud to introduce our ISI marked agricultural products, signifying adherence to stringent quality standards and offering numerous benefits to farmers. These products ensure performance, durability, and safety, leading to improved crop yield and overall farm productivity. Manufactured with cutting-edge technologies and innovative features, they are designed specifically for the agricultural environment. We prioritize ease of use, making them user-friendly and accessible. By incorporating advanced technologies and innovation, we empower farmers to achieve sustainable and efficient farming practices. Our precision irrigation and nutrient management enable resource efficiency and minimize waste, while AI and photo recognition detect pests and diseases early, reducing crop damage and pesticide consumption. Data-driven insights optimize cultivation operations, increasing productivity and crop yields. With a focus on resource efficiency, chemical reduction, and environmental sustainability, we promote environmentally responsible agriculture. These revolutionary products will have a significant impact on the agricultural industry, driving productivity, profitability, and sustainability."

Also Read | Indian Women's Hockey Team Departs For Their European Tour From Bengaluru For Matches in Germany and Spain.

The company has partnered with BigHaat, Moglix, IndustryBuying, Freshokarts, Tractor Junction, Mahindra & Mahindra and others to expand its reach and offer a comprehensive range of products.

ISI Range Products, Brush Cutter (BX35i, BX35Bi), Sprayer (BPS35i, BKS35i) and Water Pump (WP35i) are now available for pre-order. For more information and to reserve your products, visit www.balwaan.com or contact 01416727777.

Balwaan Krishi is an innovative small farm machine brand based in Jaipur, India. Founded in 2016 by Rohit Bajaj and Shubham Bajaj, the brand aims to empower small and marginal farmers, who make up 80 per cent of the farming community in India. Balwaan Krishi offers a wide range of affordable and innovative farm machines, including sprayers, seeders, brush cutters, power weeders, and more. With a blended B2B and B2C distribution model, the brand strategically partners with over 450+ dealers in the North region and has gained popularity on leading e-commerce platforms. By providing accessible and efficient machinery, Balwaan Krishi enables small farmers to optimize their operations, increase productivity, and improve their livelihoods. The brand's unique selling points include affordability, tailor-made solutions for small farms, a diverse product range, multilingual advisory support, and robust after-sales service.

Balwaan Krishi is dedicated to empowering Indian agriculture through innovative and affordable mechanized solutions. With ambitious expansion plans and a focus on social impact, the brand is poised to transform the lives of farmers across the country. Looking ahead, the startup aims to become the majority shareholder in the small farm mechanization space. The company has already established a strong dealer base of over 2,000 partners, with 575 dealers operating at the tehsil level. With these strategic partnerships and collaborations, Balwaan is well-positioned to achieve a projected top-line revenue of INR 500 crore by FY 2026. The success of Balwaan is further amplified through its collaborations with leading players in the industry. The company has partnered with BigHaat, Moglix, IndustryBuying, Freshokarts, Tractor Junction, and others to expand its reach and offer a comprehensive range of products.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)