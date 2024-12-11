NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 11: As part of the "The Art of European Pork" campaign, Belgian Meat Office recently organized an exclusive series of chef demonstrations across India, with events held in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. These demonstrations celebrated the excellence of Belgian pork and provided Indian professional chefs with valuable insights into its quality and versatility.

Exclusive Belgian Pork Recipes & Interactive Experience

Each demonstration began with a networking session, creating a platform for chefs to exchange ideas and insights. Chef William Marchetti, a specialist in charcuterie, and boucherie, conducted live cooking demonstrations showcasing the versatility of Belgian pork through a selection of recipes tailored for Indian chefs. The demonstrations offered a comprehensive presentation, providing insightful information on the key attributes of Belgian pork: quality, safety, producers' know-how, and exceptional services that define it.

Attendees were invited to taste and experience the premium quality, tender texture, and exquisite flavor of Belgian pork, gaining firsthand knowledge about its unique characteristics.

The demonstration was held on Monday, 11th November, at the prestigious Embassy of Belgium, adding a layer of elegance and diplomatic importance to the occasion.

On Tuesday, November 12th, the Mumbai demo took place at the iconic Four Seasons Hotel, a venue renowned for its luxury and world-class culinary standards. Guests took part in the informative demo session and were later invited to AER Bar, one of the city's most iconic rooftop venues, for canapes and networking. The series concluded on Thursday, November 14th, at The Leela Palace, a symbol of refined hospitality and culinary excellence.

The workshop series provided Indian chefs with the chance to gain valuable insights into Belgian pork and discover new ways to utilize this exclusive meat in their cooking. Through the exchange of tips and techniques, Belgian Meat Office aims to encourage chefs to incorporate Belgian pork into their culinary creations.

"The Art of European Pork" is a campaign launched by Belgian Meat Office to raise awareness about the exceptional qualities of Belgian pork, focusing on producers' know-how, traceability, food safety, and service levels. The campaign includes a series of events, digital and social media promotions, and aims to foster partnerships between Belgian pork suppliers and Indian stakeholders.

Belgian pork is globally renowned for its exceptional quality, tender texture, and exquisite taste. Produced with meticulous care, it adheres to the highest standards of food safety and traceability. Certified European pork boasts 100% transparency, allowing it to be traced at every stage of the supply chain, from the pig's feed to meat processing. This commitment to excellence ensures that Belgian pork consistently delivers the finest quality to chefs and consumers worldwide.

Transparent Quality

Certified European pork's transparent quality is made up of two things. First: its 100% traceability. Thanks to careful logging, you can trace the product back to any point in the supply chain, from the pig's feed to meat processing. Second: European pork meets the highest standards. This way, you'll always be assured of our pork's safety and quality. Belgian pork is renowned for its exceptional quality, tender texture, and exquisite taste. Produced with expertise, ensuring traceability, and adhering to stringent food safety standards, Belgian pork has earned a reputation for excellence in the global market.

Minimum risk for maximum food safety and quality

We subject our process to extensive internal and external audits, carried out by independent bodies. In this way, we can carefully assess any possible risk and take action when necessary.

