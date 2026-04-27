Best Decorative Artificial Plants for Office: Stylish Greenery Ideas for Every Workspace

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 27: A well-designed office space creates a positive and professional impression. One of the easiest ways to upgrade interiors is by adding decorative artificial plants for office decor. They bring freshness, elegance, and a premium look without any maintenance.

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Whether it is a reception area, workstation, meeting room, or office cabin, the right artificial plant can completely transform the environment.

1. Faux Olive Plant for Reception & Cabin Areas

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The faux olive plant is perfect for premium office interiors because of its soft leaves and sophisticated look.

Best placement:

* reception corners

* manager cabins

* lounge areas

Ideal size:

* 5-6 ft for floor corners

* 2-3 ft for side tables

Its slim vertical shape makes it ideal for narrow spaces.

2. Artificial Palm Plant for Large Corners

A faux palm plant gives a luxurious and modern tropical feel to office spaces.

Best placement:

* large empty corners

* waiting areas

* conference room edges

Ideal size:

* 6-7 ft tall for big office corners

* broad leaf spread for visual impact

Palm plants look best in spacious areas because of their wide shape.

3. Snake Plant for Desks & Small Spaces

The snake plant is one of the best artificial plants for offices due to its clean and upright structure.

Best placement:

* office desks

* workstation dividers

* shelves

Ideal size:

* 1-2 ft for desks

* 3-4 ft for floor planters

Because of its vertical narrow shape, it works perfectly in compact spaces.

4. Artificial Bamboo Plant for Partitions

The faux bamboo plant is excellent for creating subtle partitions and adding height.

Best placement:

* near glass partitions

* passage corners

* cabin entrances

Ideal size:

* 5-6 ft for floor placement

Its tall and slender structure gives a clean corporate look.

5. Ficus Plant for Premium Office Styling

The artificial ficus plant is ideal for premium office decor because of its dense foliage.

Best placement:

* CEO cabin

* meeting rooms

* reception backdrop

Ideal size:

* 4-5 ft medium height

* fuller round shape

This works best where you need a rich and luxurious appearance.

How to Place Plants According to Shape & Size

For the best visual impact, placement should depend on plant size:

Tall & Slim Plants

Use:

* snake

* bamboo

* olive

Best for:

* narrow corners

* side walls

* desk corners

Wide & Bushy Plants

Use:

* palm

* ficus

Best for:

* large corners

* reception

* lounge area

Small Tabletop Plants

Use mini versions for:

* desks

* conference tables

* reception counters

Maintenance & Care Tips for Artificial Office Plants

One of the biggest advantages of using decorative artificial plants for office spaces is that they require very low maintenance compared to natural plants. However, regular basic care helps them look fresh and premium for a long time.

1. Regular Dust Cleaning

Office spaces often collect dust because of AC vents and daily movement. Clean the leaves once or twice a week using:

* a soft microfiber cloth

* feather duster

* light air blower

This keeps the plants looking fresh and realistic.

2. Keep Away from Direct Sunlight

Although artificial plants do not need sunlight, placing them under harsh direct sunlight for long hours may fade the color over time.

It is best to place them in:

* indoor corners

* reception areas

* workstations

* cabins

3. Shape the Leaves Properly

Plants like faux palm, bamboo, and ficus look best when the leaves and branches are spread evenly according to the available space.

* spread palm leaves outward for wider corners

* keep bamboo stems upright for vertical styling

* shape ficus branches in a rounded form

4. Use the Right Pot Size

A properly sized planter enhances the look.

* tall plants: bigger floor pots

* desk plants: compact ceramic pots

* medium plants: sleek office planters

5. Monthly Deep Cleaning

Once a month, wipe the leaves with a slightly damp cloth to remove accumulated dust and restore shine.

Top 3 FAQs

1. Which artificial plant is best for office decor?

Snake plant, olive plant, palm, bamboo, and ficus are among the best decorative artificial plants for office spaces.

2. Where should artificial plants be placed in an office?

Artificial plants should be placed in reception corners, workstations, cabin entrances, meeting rooms, and desk areas depending on their size.

3. What size artificial plant is best for office corners?

For corners, 5-7 ft tall plants like palm, bamboo, and olive plants create the best visual impact.

Explore our complete range of decorative artificial plants for office and home decor : https://aavanagreens.in/collections/medium-indoor-plants

Read More: https://aavanagreens.in/blogs/blogs/artificial-vertical-garden-mats-types-cost-installation-in-india

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