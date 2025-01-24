New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 witnessed a record-breaking net footfall of 9,83,522 visitors across three venues--Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Yashobhoomi in Dwarka, and the India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida.

This unprecedented turnout highlighted the growing enthusiasm for India's mobility revolution among industry professionals and consumers alike.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition in 2024, which saw over 1,50,000 visitors in three days, the 2025 expo attracted a diverse audience eager to explore cutting-edge innovations and future mobility solutions.

The bustling halls and dynamic showcases reflected the incredible progress and transformation underway in the country's mobility sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, inaugurated the six-day event on January 17, 2025, underscoring its national importance.

Addressing attendees, he said, "The entire mobility industry, the whole government, and the whole nation have come together for this expo."

He added "Driven by the aspirations of the people and energy of the youth, India's automobile sector is witnessing an unprecedented transformation".

His visit to the JSW MG Motor India pavilion, themed "Drive Future," further highlighted the country's push toward sustainable and smart transportation. MG showcased next-generation vehicles and advanced mobility technologies, reaffirming its commitment to a greener future.

The Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 also showcased India's growing potential in the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. With state-of-the-art venues and a seamless multi-location format, the event demonstrated India's readiness to host large-scale, world-class forums. It solidified the country's reputation as a global hub for innovation and impactful collaborations.

One of the expo's major highlights was the launch of 239 innovative products and solutions, showcasing the commitment of industries toward sustainable and advanced mobility.

The Auto Expo Motor Show 2025 unveiled 90 new vehicles, focusing on electric, flex-fuel, and alternative powertrain technologies.

The Auto Components Show at Yashobhoomi introduced 97 new products, reflecting the resilience and readiness of the automotive supply chain. The Bharat Construction Equipment Expo saw 24 product launches, many of which were BS (CEV) Stage 5-ready, hydrogen-powered, or electric equipment.

Other highlights included 21 advancements in battery storage and charging solutions unveiled at the Bharat Battery Show, and five launches of e-bikes, scooters, and micro-mobility solutions at the India Cycle Show 2025.

The India International Tyre Show introduced innovative tyre ranges for passenger and commercial vehicles, focusing on sustainability and safety.

Exhibitors at the Mobility Tech Pavilion showcased cutting-edge autonomous vehicle solutions, intelligent cockpits, and human-centric transportation features.

The Urban Mobility and Infrastructure Show brought together diverse sectors to highlight innovations in sustainable urban transit systems, such as mass rapid transit and energy-efficient mobility solutions.

The Urban Air Mobility section demonstrated revolutionary air mobility technologies, including VTOLs, eVTOLs, and drones, signaling India's readiness to embrace the future of transportation. (ANI)

