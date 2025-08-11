VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 11: In a landmark moment for Indian storytelling and cultural leadership, two visionary ventures -- Bharat YEF (India's leading $10 million idea capital fund), and DilSe - The Happyness Company Pvt. Ltd. (India's most disruptive Emotion-to-Consumer platform) --today announced the official global launch of Main Bharat Hoon, a nation-scale content platform featuring a hard-hitting podcast, a soul-stirring film, and a 35-song original album.

Also Read | 'Rahul Gandhi Will Not Take Oath': Congress Leader DK Shivakumar Says 'We Are Not Schoolboys to Reply to Whatever Election Commission Asks'.

MAIN BHARAT HOON - THE PODCAST

Hosted by Harshavardhan Chauhaan (Founder of both Bharat YEF & DilSe) and Aman Uppal (leading Bollywood actor and cultural voice), the Main Bharat Hoon podcast is a cinematic, bilingual, soul-led series spotlighting India's most iconic and disruptive minds across sectors:

Also Read | Pune Road Accident: 7 Devotees Killed, Several Injured After Pick-Up Truck Going to Kundeshwar Shiva Temple Falls Into 25-30 Feet Down Gorge in Maharashtra; PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex Gratia.

* Media, DeepTech, Fintech, Electric Mobility, Social Innovation, Defence, Education, and Rural Bharat

* 10 long-form conversations filmed in stylized Bharat-first visual tone

* Narratives focused on identity, sacrifice, ambition, and dharma Episodes begin rolling out from August 15, exclusively on YouTube | Instagram

MAIN BHARAT HOON - THE MOVIE - YouTube Global Premiere on August 10 | ₹1 Access for Lifetime

As a tribute to the soul of the nation, Main Bharat Hoon - The Movie premieres globally on August 10, via a symbolic ₹1 ticket -- inviting every Indian to own this movement. Starring Aman Uppal as a modern seeker of Bharat's lost voice, the film blends spoken word, national emotion, and visual poetry. It is narrated and co-performed by Harshavardhan Chauhaan, who embodies the karmyogi and visionary mind of a rising Bharat. "This isn't a film. It's a national mirror. The ₹1 ticket is our message -- that true Bharat cannot be paywalled. In every frame, every breath, you will feel your grandparents, your youth, your tomorrow.

I'm proud to bring this voice to the screen." said Aman Uppal, Lead Actor & Creative Director, Main Bharat Hoon

THE ALBUM - 35 SONGS. ONE BHARAT. ALL GENRES.

With Main Bharat Hoon, DilSe also launches one of India's most ambitious music projects -- a 35-track original album celebrating Bharat's emotional range, musical depth, and youth energy. From classical ragas to EDM, Punjabi folk to metal, the album redefines sonic diversity with soul.

It features:

* Composers: Dilip Rawat & Rahul Bhalla

* Artists: Shilpa Rao, Devika Singh, Joginder Singh, Toshi Rawal, TEREK, Disha Rajput & more

* Genres: Classical | Sufi | Indie | Pop | Rock | Bollywood | Punjabi | R&B | Instrumental

Album goes live on August 10 across Spotify, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Amazon Music, and more.

This national launch is backed by: Bharat YEF, India's leading $10 Mn idea capital fund supporting the next generation of karmyogi entrepreneurs across DeepTech, AgriTech, Clean Energy, and Rural Innovation & DilSe - The Happyness Company Pvt. Ltd - India's first Emotion-to-Consumer (E2C) venture, bringing heart-driven storytelling to theatre, podcasting, music, and community-building. Past projects include:

* DilSe - The Love Theatrical (Broadway-style show at NCPA Mumbai)

* Main Bharat Hoon - now expanding into podcast, film & music

"Bharat YEF funds ideas. DilSe fuels emotion.

But Main Bharat Hoon is where both meet -- at the altar of nation-building. This isn't content. It's consciousness.

It's not entertainment. It's emotional architecture for Bharat 2047."

* Harshavardhan Chauhaan, Founder, Bharat YEF & DilSe

THE AUGUST DISRUPTION -- FREE ACCESS + ₹1 CINEMA

* Podcast: Free global access on YouTube starting Aug 15

* Film: August 10 YouTube premiere at ₹1 per viewer

* Album: Full 35-track release on all platforms Aug 10

* Reels and previews already live across: Instagram: @mainbharathoonofficial

YouTube: @mainbharathoon

FOR PARTNERSHIP & PRESS:

connect@dilsecollective.in

www.mainbharathoon.in (live soon)

Brought to you by: DilSe - The Happyness Company Pvt. Ltd. Strategic Backbone: Bharat Young Entrepreneurs Fund (Bharat YEF)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)