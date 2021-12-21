New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI/ATK): In India 2021, it is the young who are at the forefront of voicing issues, whether it's about climate change, social inequalities or mental health issues.

The first edition of Bharat Youth Dialogues brought critically acclaimed actor Swara Bhaskar, who is deeply passionate about social issues that matter to India to a conversation that highlights rural issues and ideas for how the urban youth get engaged in today's world.

Also Read | Sevilla vs Barcelona, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in India?.

At the Siri Fort Auditorium II, New Delhi, Swara shared her experiences from rural India and why it is important for young people today to engage with rural and marginalised communities. She discussed how the voices of the youth can bring opportunities and shape the leadership of the future of India.

The Bharat Youth Dialogues brings young people to the centre of creating a just and more equitable society. Millennials and Gen Z have the highest stake in building a just future. Fortunately, they have more wealth and formal education than any other generation in India. They engage with zeal and enthusiasm on issues that matter - in our homes, our society and our nation.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Beaten To Death Over Affair With Friend's Wife in Sultanpur.

On this occasion, Swara Bhaskar said, "When I landed in Kesla, I realized that the place where you are staying has got nothing to do with your capability. My greatest learning was awareness and empowerment. Your habitation has nothing to do with it: we are just taught to assume that we are staying in a city, so somehow are more capable than the person staying in rural parts of the country. That's not at all true. It was a good wake-up call for me. It changed everything that I wanted to do in my life - before that I wanted to go abroad but after that I never wanted to leave India. I want to congratulate Village Square for their kind initiative."

Vanya Gupta of Village Square Youth Hub added, "The Bharat Youth Dialogues is an effort of Village Square Youth Hub to create spaces for young people to talk about issues that matter to rural. We are determined to take many such initiatives in the time to come which will help the society at large. This occasion also launches the Village Square Youth Hub Programs that aim to give youth an opportunity to step out of their comfort zones and experience the essence of Bharat.".

The Bharat Youth Dialogues seeks to engage India's youth in shaping the "future" narrative. By creating discussion platforms it hopes to harness the power of young minds, young ideas, talent, energy and exuberance on issues in and of the margins. It will create dynamic spaces for young people to engage with the best and brightest minds, with thought leaders and social leaders in understanding, examining, discussing and taking initiatives of change.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)