Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bhutan Tourism Council announced its participation in South Asia's Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) 2023 in India to promote Bhutan tourism and increase awareness of Bhutan's renewed focus on the sustainability of the tourism sector. SATTE is Asia's leading tourism exhibition that offers a comprehensive platform to domestic and international buyers and professionals from across the travel, tourism, and hospitality industry.

Bhutan, a sovereign nation throughout its history is shrouded in an enigmatic aura of mystery, mysticism, and spirituality. A Buddhist kingdom, Bhutan is perched high in the Himalayas and renowned for its mountains and monasteries, rich biodiversity, pristine forests, rivers, glacial lakes, waterfalls and striking natural beauty. Most importantly, it is loved by visitors for the welcome that its people extend to them. The only country in the world that uses the happiness of its people as a guiding principle that underpins everything, Bhutan is notably one of the very few carbon-negative countries in the world (in 2021, Bhutan sequestered 9.4 million tonnes of carbon against its emission capacity of 3.8 million tonnes).

SATTE, an enabling platform for the industry is well-supported by the Ministry of Tourism, the Government of India, and National and International Tourism Boards. Bhutan Tourism will be using this opportunity to showcase new itineraries and create awareness around its new national brand identity 'Believe'; a campaign that inspires a new vision of the future to its citizens. "Believe" is reflective of Bhutan's character and landscapes, history and ambitions, which are bold, vivid, richly storied and utterly distinctive.

Carissa Nimah, Chief Marketing Officer, Department of Tourism, Bhutan, says, "Bhutan is already an incredibly alluring destination, yet it has so many layers to be revealed and shared., Removed from the humdrum and hectic, Bhutan is proof that happiness, connection, respite and revelation are our birthright. Restoring one's sense of belief is the kingdom's real gift to its visitors. The nation itself believes in a better future, led by wisdom from its past - a belief it is manifesting daily. Bhutan is honored to be part of SATTE 2023, and we look forward to reconnecting with our Indian travelers and partners."

Bhutan is an all-year-round destination where every season has something to offer to everyone, from hiking through the pristine nature, sightseeing tours, helicopter tours, adventure, fresh harvests, stunning textiles, festivals and hot stone baths.

The Department of Tourism will be accompanied by 14 exhibitors from Bhutan. These include 5 hotels and 9 tour operators:

- dusitD2 Yarkay - Thimphu- Druk Hotel - Thimphu- Bhutan Peaceful Residency & Spa - Thimphu- Zhiwa Ling Heritage Hotel - Paro- Druk Deothjung Resort - Trashigang- Purely Bhutan- REN Tours & Treks- Heavenly Bhutan Travels- Excursion to Himalayas- Routes and Journeys- Bhutan Tshelha Tours and Travel- Amen Bhutan Tours & Treks Pvt. Ltd.- AHKE Adventure Travel- Sacred Himalaya Travel

Bhutan Tourism invites you to be part of its belief in preserving and nurturing our beautiful planet whilst falling in love with the world's happiest nation. Visit the Bhutan Tourism showcase at booth no C88 at SATTE, Delhi from February 9th to 11th.

Bhutan Tourism is responsible for the development and promotion of sustainable tourism in Bhutan. It works to share the Kingdom's remarkable places, people and experiences with conscious travelers, guided by the principles of high-value, low-volume tourism.

For more information, please visit: bhutan.travel.

