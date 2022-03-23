Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): The saying goes 'Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder', and this certainly rings true.

Taking the idea several steps further, Queenie Singh launches Beauty in Everything: BiE a clean beauty skincare range in collaboration with Skin Guru Dinyar Workingboxwalla.

Also Read | Uber To Reportedly Ditch Split Fare Feature Next Month.

BiE is a line of expert skincare, driven by a passion to impart disciplined routines and championing clean beauty. Breaking the stigma that beauty is just skin deep, BiE aims to help you reinvent yourself through various life's roles and stages.

Blended with scientific formulations and carefully curated ingredients, the products are backed by 50 years of expertise and know-how of a clean beauty space. BiE is an invitation to every woman to achieve her optimum beauty potential. In Queenie's words "We have conviction that change leads to transformation and evolution. We call it modern metamorphosis. It applies to life and it applies to beauty."

Also Read | Maharashtra: More in Store, Warns BJP After ED Action Against CM Uddhav Thackeray’s Kin.

Powered by a belief in routines, BiE @beauty.by.bie provides specially-curated Skin Voyages and concern-led routines (a series of complete step-by-step skin care and beauty regimens) designed for different lifestyles. These routines are poised to cater to all segments of the society, from brides-to-be to power CEOs, skincare junkies and to women who have lived and enjoyed their life to the fullest and many more to come.

BiE's four debut Skin Voyages: Bride-to-BiE, Ageless, Skinvestor and 3D Life. Adds Queenie Singh "India's digital sector is expected to increase drastically. Through its 'Digital India' campaign, the Government of India aims to create a trillion-dollar online economy by 2025."

Globally, going through a COVID pandemic, there has been a remodeling of the retail structure moving from brick & mortar to digital; thus evolving the digital space. Beauty is a part of wellness and positivity, where people strive to become a better version of themselves.

Founder

A former Miss India, supermodel, and a wellness afficianado Queenie Singh is a connoisseur of all things refined. Having dabbled in practically every beauty product out there, it's fair to say Queenie knows the beauty world inside and out. "I believe realistic beauty goals are achieved with knowledge, discipline and a change in routine through curated advice from experts along with perfectly formulated products," says Queenie.

Based on the principal philosophy that beauty is internal, external, and eternal. Queenie's mantra is to set realistic beauty goals that are achieved with knowledge, discipline and a change in routine through curated advice from experts along with clean formulated products.

Having observed numerous women recraft themselves with her Midday Makeover column, Queenie aims to scale her passion to reach millions of people and enable transformative make-overs with BiE.

Expert

India's leading aesthetician, Dinyar Workingboxwalla is respected for his customized, revolutionary treatments. A beauty titan in his own right, Dinyar has been treating skin concerns for over 50 years from his niche studio. As a head aesthetician, naturopath and aromatherapy expert his clientele of over 500,000 includes the creme de la creme of Bollywood and the fashion elite.

The author of 'Beauty Unleashed: A Comprehensive Guide to The Perfect Hair & Skin', Dinyar was also honoured by Vogue India in 2018 as 'Vogue's Skin Care Expert'. About BiE, "My focus is on clean skincare formulas, skin-nourishing ingredients and soul nurturing rituals," says Dinyar.

Beyond just the stereotypical idea of a caterpillar being transformed into a butterfly, Queenie and Dinyar liken the BiE experience to the transformative phases of the moon, each one unique and exquisite in its own beauty. This idea is also reflected in the brand's logo which is the symbol of Luna and the Moon.

For more information please visit website www.beautybybie.com. Instagram: @beauty.by.bie

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)