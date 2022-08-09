Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Biesse India, a leading woodworking machine manufacturer was recently awarded with IMPRESA 2022 Awards by Indo-Italian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IICCI) for its unrelenting efforts related to CSR & Community Engagement initiatives.

Committed to the strong corporate culture of contributing to the betterment of the society, Biesse India has contributed to various Community Development programmes concerning education, employment/livelihood enhancing vocational skill, environmental sustainability, ecological balance and many more...

Over the past few years, the corporation has expended its resources to assist various projects in rural Bengaluru with the construction of schools, the establishment of computer laboratories, and the improvement of infrastructure in local police stations. Local people were also aided by the installation of RO drinking water facilities and bore wells in outlying villages. Biesse's environmental conservation activities include tree-planting programmes and the establishment of Biodiversity Parks.

On accepting the award, Sayeed Ahmed, CEO, expressed his gratitude by saying, "While driving the business growth, Biesse India continues to strive for various CSR activities as we take equal responsibility in caring for the society and supporting the ecosystem."

Biesse India believes that contributing to the future and prosperity of its sector is critical. The firm has created woodworking training centres for young entrepreneurs in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR in collaboration with FFSC.

Biesse Group is a multinational leader in technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic, and metal. Biesse India is a direct subsidiary of Biesse Group and also the only production site of Biesse Group outside Italy.

Biesse Group designs, manufactures, and distributes machines, integrated systems, and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames, and components for the construction, shipbuilding, and aerospace industries.

The company invests 4 per cent of its annual revenue in research and development and has registered over 200 patents. It operates through 12 industrial sites, 39 branches, 300 agents, and selected dealers, exporting 85 per cent of its production. Biesse India itself exports to more than 70 countries across continents.

Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse Group has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001. It currently has 4000 employees around the world.

