New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI/ATK): The Big Eyes Cat Crew is in for a treat! The official end date for the presale of Big Eyes Coin has been announced, and it is set to end on June 3rd, 2023. The token will not launch until the presale reaches USD 50 million. The community requested this, and BIG, the team behind Big Eyes Coin, listened. Nevertheless, the official release date has not yet been revealed.

Big Eyes Coin has been creating ripples in the market for some time now. This cat meme coin has a unique place among the meme tokens. Its success is attributed to the strong camaraderie among the Cat Crew members. The team has pledged to donate 5% of the visible charity wallet to ocean-conserving organizations. Additionally, it provides loot boxes with every $BIG purchase and has a club for NFT holders called the Sushi Club.

Big Eyes Coin has recently launched a collection of mintable NFTs, which can be viewed on its website. With every loot box purchase, token holders can get a custom Big Eyes card. In what way does Big Eyes Coin's Loot Card NFT collection differ from other notable NFT collections? Let's find out.

The Ape-titude of NFTs: Bored Ape Yacht ClubAll hands on deck! The Bored Ape Yacht Club comprises 10,000 NFTs featuring bored apes. You must have seen those iconic monkey pictures by now. The fashionable apes have emerged as the symbol of NFTs. In 2021, when NFTs reached their peak, the initial cost of BAYC NFTs was USD 400,000.

Why are these monkey pictures so popular? To begin with, BAYC owners receive privileged access to various enticing benefits, including parties, events, and experiences such as yacht parties with live music, art exhibitions, and virtual reality adventures. Moreover, BAYC members can join a private Discord server where they can communicate with each other, exchange tales, and encounter renowned figures in the crypto industry.

Among the members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club are some famous names, including Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, and Neymar Jr.

Shiboshis: The Adorable NFT Collection of Shiba InuShiba Inu has its own collection of adorable, cuddly, frolicking puppy NFTs. Shiboshis refers to a set of 10,000 NFTs featuring Shiba Inu dogs that have been documented on the Ethereum blockchain. These Shibs possess distinct characteristics that make each one of them exceptional and unique, including Laser Eyes or Party Hat. These puppies were sold out within 34 minutes after their release!

Shiboshis are not just cute dog pictures; they can also be used in the Shiba Eternity mobile game! As the Shiba Inu's ecosystem evolves, Shiboshis hold the potential for upcoming utilities for their holders.

Big Eyes Cat Crew and Their Unique Place in the MarketBig Eyes Coin has an advantage over the previous NFT collections as it gives away loot boxes with its mintable NFTs. Users get a chance to win a prize of $BIG tokens in addition to a cute picture. Currently, Big Eyes Coin is running a promotional campaign. By entering the code BULLRUN250, you can receive a 250 per cent profit on your $BIG or loot box acquisitions!

Big Eyes Coin's launch is imminent, so better start holding!

