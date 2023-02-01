New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI/ATK): While the world still sits in disbelief and sceptics with a sense of pride say "I told you so", in the aftermath of a roller coaster 2022 which the crypto world would love to forget, cryptocurrency seems to have turned things around with its popularity only seeing consistent growth, and this is despite its fluctuations. And given the spikes in prices seen within the first few weeks of January 2023, the outlook for cryptocurrency and its users certainly looks to be on the positive side of things. Speaking of a positive outlook for 2023, a crypto-freshman is having quite the breakout run: Big Eyes Coin (BIG).

Big Eyes Coin: The Crypto Breakout StarIntroduced to the crypto market on the Ethereum network (ETH) not too long ago, Big Eyes Coin has already soared past the USD 20 million mark in presales, and in its 10th stage, it is selling at express speed. The community-owned meme token is on its final push before going live as it is calling out to investors to "buy in early to what the crypto publications are saying will be the world's next biggest meme coin."

Also Read | For Some Afghans Fleeing Taliban Rule, the Journey Starts with a Humanitarian Visa for … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

With its promotion code LAUNCHBIGEYES200, Big Eyes Coin is offering a 200 per cent return on a purchase of a BIG coin. So hypothetically, if you buy a token at USD 100 during the presale, you are set to make USD 300 at the live launch of the project. And investors have only until the 3rd of February to get their hands on this bonus. And to spark more interest, Big Eyes' website features a Returns Calculator where you can assess your earnings during different price stages.

The cat-themed meme coin is a strong believer in climate change and has pledged 5% of its total token supply to be held in a 'charity wallet' which will be donated to a series of ocean-saving charities. The Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus that Big Eyes Coin uses to process transactions will eliminate crypto mining by reducing blockchain energy requirements.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming Online, Carabao Cup 2022-23: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of EFL Cup Semifinal Match in Indian Time?.

Unfortunately, cryptocurrency crime is on the rise. So in a bid to build a reputation as a platform for transparency and credibility, Big Eyes Coin has received verification from CoinSniper and also has its contract fully audited by Solidarity Finance and has shown to be 100 per cent secure.

Aptos, Too Good To Be True?Since the beginning of January 2023, Aptos (APT) has been riding on a mighty wave as some analysts suggest that its price skyrocketed, without exaggeration, by a staggering 442% to climb from USD 3.7 to an all-time high of above USD 20 sending investors rallying for APT. However, crypto experts argue that the token's price was manipulated during this period.

The prices, however, have more or less returned to normalcy as it sits in at #26 on the crypto ranks with a trading volume of USD 1.1 billion. At the time of writing, APT continued to see an upward trajectory of 29.10 per cent in trading for the past 7 days.

Aptos is a blockchain whose vision is to solve real-world user problems by bringing mainstream adoption to web3 and empowering an ecosystem of DApps.

Avalanche, A Crypto Ready to Set OffAvalanche (AVAX) is an open-source Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain with a programmable smart contracts platform for decentralised applications. AVAX is built on the Snow consensus protocol that helps reduce network traffic and expedite the process of transaction confirmations.

Described by a few experts as investors' favourite in the crypto world for the year 2023, Avalanche has attracted the curiosity of many crypto users. Avalanche, the 15th-ranked cryptocurrency in the market, at the time of writing sits with a healthy price of USD 19.49 and shows a growth rate of 7.46 per cent over the past 7 days.

Find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)