Directed by Abhinav Thakur and produced by Piecewing Production, the film highlights the enduring horrors of Daayan-Pratha and is set for worldwide release on 25 September 2025.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 5: The teaser of Bisaahee, produced under the banner of Piecewing Production Pvt. Ltd., has been formally unveiled, offering a haunting first look at one of India's most socially significant films of the year.

Directed by Abhinav Thakur, who's known for his taste and forte in off-beat and cult cinema but this film is dark and showing the dark side of society and such belief.

Bisaahee is a powerful cinematic narrative that examines the centuries-old practice of witch-hunting (Daayan-Pratha or Bisaahee-Pratha), which continues to exist in several regions of rural India. The film uses the language of horror cinema to expose how superstition is weaponized to target women.

"We selected horror as the medium because witch-hunting is itself a living nightmare," said director Abhinav Thakur during the teaser unveiling. "Bisaahee goes beyond cinematic fear-it compels audiences to face the real fear women have endured for generations. Our goal is to bring their voices and struggles to the forefront."

The teaser shows torch-bearing mobs, stark silences, and chilling cries of women branded as witches, forcing viewers to reflect on whether such practices truly belong to the past.

The film stars Ravi Sah in a deeply intense lead role, supported by Ramsujan Singh, Puja Agarwal ,Indu Prasad ,Ranjit Randive, Prashant Singh with Gujarati actors Chahna Patel, Dr. Hardik Solanki (Nepathya), and Pooja Rawal adding depth to the narrative.

Producer Narendra Patel expressed pride in the project, stating:

"With Bisaahee, we are presenting not just a film but a strong statement against blind faith and injustice. This project is extremely close to my heart and strengthens Piecewing Production's commitment to meaningful, socially impactful cinema."

Even before its release, Bisaahee has been recognized as a significant work of art. At a special screening during the News18 "Shreshthiyon Nu Samman" event in Ahmedabad, the film was praised as "inspirational and socially courageous" in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel.

Bisaahee is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 25 September 2025, with Connplex as the official partner.

