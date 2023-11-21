PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 21: Bitget, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company, is thrilled to announce the listing of Pyth Network (PYTH) on its platform. PYTH, a robust decentralized network providing real-world market data, plays a pivotal role in the broader blockchain ecosystem, delivering reliable price oracles essential for decentralized applications (dApps) and DeFi protocols. Deposits for PYTH token are open, spot grid trading will go live within 24 hours from the listing.

PYTH operates as a decentralized oracle network, offering accurate and timely price feeds for a wide range of assets. By providing transparent and reliable market data, PYTH contributes to the efficiency and trustworthiness of decentralized applications across various blockchain networks.

The decentralized nature of PYTH ensures that the information it provides is resistant to manipulation, creating a secure foundation for smart contracts and DeFi applications that depend on precise and up-to-date pricing data.

PYTH introduces a paradigm shift with its decentralized oracle network. Ensuring security through a network of nodes, PYTH provides real-time market data by aggregating and verifying information from diverse sources. What sets PYTH apart is its cross-chain compatibility, offering price oracles for assets across different blockchain networks. This not only enhances interoperability in decentralized finance but also underscores PYTH's commitment to reliability and trustworthiness, achieved through a decentralized consensus mechanism and robust infrastructure.

Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, says, "PYTH's real-time market data and cross-chain compatibility aligns with our commitment in offering innovative and reliable tools for traders. This listing exemplifies Bitget's dedication to providing access to cutting-edge projects, empowering our community with the latest advancements in the cryptocurrency space."

The listing of PYTH on Bitget reflects the platform's dedication to offering its users access to innovative projects based on emerging technologies. As a prominent player in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space, Bitget continues to expand its offerings, providing a diverse range of assets and features to cater to the evolving needs of its global user base.

